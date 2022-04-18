Pennsylvania man charged in crash that killed Old Bridge grads

JIM THORPE, Pa. – State police have announced charges in a two-vehicle crash in eastern Pennsylvania that killed three New Jersey men last summer.

Brett Knoll, 38, of Jim Thorpe, is charged with vehicular homicide, aggravated assault by vehicle and summary violations. State police in Carbon County allege that his vehicle was traveling at “excessive speed” that was considered “the primary contributing factor” of the crash.

Police said a car heading north on Route 903 in Penn Forest Township on Aug. 7 tried to turn left onto the onramp to the Northeast Extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike but was hit by a southbound sport utility vehicle.

Coroner Robert Miller Jr. told LehighValleyLive.com that 25-year-old Nicholas Nissen, of South Amboy, and 30-year-old Joseph Riggio, of Parlin, died at the scene. A third man, 31-year-old Michael Guezara of Bayonne, was pronounced dead at Geisinger Medical Center.

Court documents indicate that Knoll was released on $100,000 unsecured bail. Knoll declined comment Monday on the charges; court documents don’t list a defense attorney in the case.

Nissen was a graduate of Old Bridge High School where he was active with the theater club, and he was a member of the Main Street Theater in Sayreville. He was graduate of The College of New Jersey and worked as a copywriter, according to his obituary.

Riggio also was a graduate of Old Bridge High School where he played trumpet in the marching band. After high school he attended Montclair State University, and he worked as an operating engineer for Core Facilities Services, according to his obituary. He enjoyed singing, music and attending concerts and was a New York Jets fan, his obituary states.