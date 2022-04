The Phillies' slow start to the season offensively continued Monday night in a 4-1 loss to the Rockies at Coors Field that dropped them to 4-7. It was the fourth time in 11 games the Phils have been held to one or no runs. They're averaging 3.9 per game but nearly half of their runs have come in two games -- opening day against the A's and this past Saturday in a 10-run outburst in Miami.

