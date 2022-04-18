Rays ready to step into history at Wrigley Field

Playing at the iconic Wrigley Field is on the bucket list for many MLB players. [ ERIN HOOLEY | ZUMAPRESS.com ]

CHICAGO — The stadiums are barely 10 miles apart, but as the Rays shift from playing the White Sox on the south side of Chicago to the Cubs on the north starting tonight, they will be stepping back into time.

“Wrigley Field is cool,” said reliever Jason Adam, who spent last season with the Cubs. “It’s got a ton of history obviously. It’s unique with the ivy (on the unpadded outfield walls).

“It’s like going into just a piece of history. I think it’s a national landmark. So I think that’s really fun. They’ve got good fans there. It’s just a fun atmosphere. It’s a cool place to experience. I think it’s a place most guys would like to play at least one game in in their careers.”

For 14 of the 28 Rays players, tonight’s game will be their first inside the friendly confines, as the ballpark that has been the Cubs’ home since 1916 is known.

“I’m really excited,” said tonight’s starter, Shane McClanahan, one of the newbies. “I think Fenway, Wrigley, Yankee Stadium — top three in the game. So it’s another one off my bucket list, and it’s going to be a really exciting day.”

The chilly April weather — with temperatures during the game expected to be in the 30s — will take some of the glow off the visit, just the fourth the Rays have made in their 25 seasons (previously in 2003, 2014 and 2017, going 4-4 overall).

As will playing three night games. The image many have of Cubs games is playing in the afternoon sun, as Wrigley was the last stadium to add lights (in 1988), and the team has had to limit the number of night games. Also, the ivy won’t yet be growing.

“I know we don’t have a day game, but it’s hard to not just kind of envision the summer games and the ivy,” said catcher Mike Zunino, who has played at Wrigley twice. “I remember as a kid getting home from school and putting on WGN and watching all their day games.

New Rays pitcher Jason Adam was with the Cubs last season. [ DAVID BANKS | Associated Press ]

“It’s an awesome place, a great fan base. I think what will be eye opening is when the young guys go there, guys that haven’t been there, is that it’s a very intimate stadium. Fans are on top of you. The outfield bleachers are great.”

Wrigley Field is similar to Fenway Park in several ways — being set in a neighborhood, hosting loud crowds, having a tremendous rich history and lacking, despite recent renovations, some of the modern facilities and conveniences found in most other stadiums.

For example, padding on the outfield walls, which both Kevin Kiermaier (whose brother, Dan, is the head groundskeeper at Wrigley) and Manuel Margot have noted from previous visits as more of a concern than the usual swirling winds. “They’re very hard there,” Margot said via team interpreter Manny Navarro.

But it’s still very special.

“It’s got a very Fenway feel in terms of the history,” Zunino said. “It’s really cool to think who in history has played there. And then you’re taking the same field with some of those greats.”

Brett Phillips spent time at Wrigley Field while playing with the Royals. [ CHARLES REX ARBOGAST | Associated Press ]

The other Rays who have played at Wrigley are first baseman Ji-Man Choi; catcher Francisco Mejia; outfielders Randy Arozarena, Brett Phillips and Harold Ramirez; and pitchers J.P. Feyereisen, Corey Kluber, Brooks Raley, Drew Rasmussen and Matt Wisler.

Phillips, the Seminole native, also considers Wrigley one of his favorites based on two previous visits.

“Just the nostalgia, the history, to be able to be playing on the same field as the greats, it’s super cool,” Phillips said.

“The ivy — the first thing I did was go out there and touch the ivy. This is one of those fields that as a kid you just instantly know about, like Fenway. So when you get to play there, it’s super cool.”

• • •

