ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Rays ready to step into history at Wrigley Field

By Marc Topkin
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hWvUi_0fCcvnY600
Playing at the iconic Wrigley Field is on the bucket list for many MLB players. [ ERIN HOOLEY | ZUMAPRESS.com ]

CHICAGO — The stadiums are barely 10 miles apart, but as the Rays shift from playing the White Sox on the south side of Chicago to the Cubs on the north starting tonight, they will be stepping back into time.

“Wrigley Field is cool,” said reliever Jason Adam, who spent last season with the Cubs. “It’s got a ton of history obviously. It’s unique with the ivy (on the unpadded outfield walls).

“It’s like going into just a piece of history. I think it’s a national landmark. So I think that’s really fun. They’ve got good fans there. It’s just a fun atmosphere. It’s a cool place to experience. I think it’s a place most guys would like to play at least one game in in their careers.”

For 14 of the 28 Rays players, tonight’s game will be their first inside the friendly confines, as the ballpark that has been the Cubs’ home since 1916 is known.

“I’m really excited,” said tonight’s starter, Shane McClanahan, one of the newbies. “I think Fenway, Wrigley, Yankee Stadium — top three in the game. So it’s another one off my bucket list, and it’s going to be a really exciting day.”

The chilly April weather — with temperatures during the game expected to be in the 30s — will take some of the glow off the visit, just the fourth the Rays have made in their 25 seasons (previously in 2003, 2014 and 2017, going 4-4 overall).

As will playing three night games. The image many have of Cubs games is playing in the afternoon sun, as Wrigley was the last stadium to add lights (in 1988), and the team has had to limit the number of night games. Also, the ivy won’t yet be growing.

“I know we don’t have a day game, but it’s hard to not just kind of envision the summer games and the ivy,” said catcher Mike Zunino, who has played at Wrigley twice. “I remember as a kid getting home from school and putting on WGN and watching all their day games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eF5k4_0fCcvnY600
New Rays pitcher Jason Adam was with the Cubs last season. [ DAVID BANKS | Associated Press ]

“It’s an awesome place, a great fan base. I think what will be eye opening is when the young guys go there, guys that haven’t been there, is that it’s a very intimate stadium. Fans are on top of you. The outfield bleachers are great.”

Wrigley Field is similar to Fenway Park in several ways — being set in a neighborhood, hosting loud crowds, having a tremendous rich history and lacking, despite recent renovations, some of the modern facilities and conveniences found in most other stadiums.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mn6rd_0fCcvnY600

For example, padding on the outfield walls, which both Kevin Kiermaier (whose brother, Dan, is the head groundskeeper at Wrigley) and Manuel Margot have noted from previous visits as more of a concern than the usual swirling winds. “They’re very hard there,” Margot said via team interpreter Manny Navarro.

But it’s still very special.

“It’s got a very Fenway feel in terms of the history,” Zunino said. “It’s really cool to think who in history has played there. And then you’re taking the same field with some of those greats.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ggVnF_0fCcvnY600
Brett Phillips spent time at Wrigley Field while playing with the Royals. [ CHARLES REX ARBOGAST | Associated Press ]

The other Rays who have played at Wrigley are first baseman Ji-Man Choi; catcher Francisco Mejia; outfielders Randy Arozarena, Brett Phillips and Harold Ramirez; and pitchers J.P. Feyereisen, Corey Kluber, Brooks Raley, Drew Rasmussen and Matt Wisler.

Phillips, the Seminole native, also considers Wrigley one of his favorites based on two previous visits.

“Just the nostalgia, the history, to be able to be playing on the same field as the greats, it’s super cool,” Phillips said.

“The ivy — the first thing I did was go out there and touch the ivy. This is one of those fields that as a kid you just instantly know about, like Fenway. So when you get to play there, it’s super cool.”

• • •

Sign up for the Rays Report weekly newsletter to get fresh perspectives on the Tampa Bay Rays and the rest of the majors from sports columnist John Romano.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

Related
Tampa Bay Times

Motorcyclist killed after falling from I-275 ramp in St. Pete, troopers say

ST. PETERSBURG — A 26-year-old Pinellas Park man was killed Sunday when he and his motorcycle fell from an Interstate 275 entrance ramp, troopers said. The man was riding a motorcycle north at high speed on the entrance ramp from 54th Avenue S about 6 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve, veered onto the shoulder and crashed into the barrier wall, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The man and the motorcycle then went over the wall and fell to the ground below the ramp, troopers said.
PINELLAS PARK, FL
Tampa Bay Times

A Republican shows his outrage | Letters

What unanimous moral outrage looks like in the Senate | Column, April 14. Critics blame the Tampa Bay Times for leaning left in its commentaries, but I find them to be balanced. Take the conservative Hugh Hewitt, for example, who praises Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, for being ahead of the pack in the passage of “lend-lease” legislation to give Ukraine the arms it needs. An example of great moral outrage. Back in early 2021, Cornyn called the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol “horrific and appalling,” and said, “Those who planned and participated in the violence that day should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” And although opposed to impeaching a president who has left office, he stated that doesn’t mean a president cannot be held accountable for his actions and admitted that “once he leaves office (he) could be charged with incitement to insurrection.” Now Liz Cheney, on the House Committee investigating the attack, has announced that there is more than enough evidence to support charges against former President Donald Trump, if the Department of Justice decides to proceed. If so, let’s see what tune John Cornyn whistles to demonstrate his moral outrage.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Harold Ramirez looks like a good fit for Rays

PORT CHARLOTTE — Harold Ramirez joined the Rays’ squad Sunday morning definitely looking the part. “He seems like very much a team guy, that he went ahead and dyed his hair our color,” manager Kevin Cash said. “That is Ray blue, not Cub blue.”. Actually, Ramirez...
MLB
Yardbarker

Gerrit Cole rescued meaningful baseball for Yankees teammate

Gerrit Cole had to come to the rescue for New York Yankees teammate Nestor Cortes on Sunday after a mistake by catcher Kyle Higashioka. Cortes started for the Yankees on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, and pitched a rare immaculate inning by striking out the side on nine pitches in the fourth inning. Obviously, it would be worth saving the baseball to commemorate the feat, but Higashioka tossed the ball into the crowd as he was coming off the field.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tampa, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
Saint Petersburg, FL
Sports
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
Local
Florida Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Tampa, FL
Chicago, IL
Sports
NJ.com

MLB rumors: Yankees re-sign MLB veteran slugger

DETROIT — Derek Dietrich Is back. The Yankees have re-signed the 32-year-old journeyman, Baseball America’s Chris Hilburn-Trenkle first reported Monday. Dietrich made his season debut Tuesday, going hitless in three at-bats for Double-A Somerset. He walked and struck out twice. Dietrich played second base, and hit second behind top prospect Anthony Volpe. The Yankees had transferred Dietrich to Double-A from the organization’s Florida Complex League team.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Anthony Rizzo honors Roberto Clemente

Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. Now that the season is no longer in a lockout and spring training is underway, we’ll see more action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Arozarena
Person
Corey Kluber
Person
Mike Zunino
Person
Matt Wisler
Person
Manuel Margot
Person
Drew Rasmussen
Person
Shane Mcclanahan
Person
Brooks Raley
Person
Kevin Kiermaier
Tampa Bay Times

DeSantis takes over redistricting, bracing for legal battle

TALLAHASSEE — You do it. That is the defiant message Florida’s Republican legislative leaders sent Gov. Ron DeSantis last week after the governor vetoed a compromise plan to redraw Florida’s congressional districts, then called legislators back into a special session starting Tuesday to try again. House Speaker...
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

Tommy Pham offers to fight Luke Voit after slide injures catcher

The Cincinnati Reds are very unhappy with Luke Voit, and Tommy Pham wants to settle the score with a fight. Voit became public enemy No.1 on Tuesday night when he collided hard at home plate with Tyler Stephenson and left the Reds catcher with a concussion. Umpires decided it wasn't a dirty slide, even though the play left Stephenson lying on the ground and led to him leaving the game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Orioles vs. Athletics Prediction and Odds for Monday, April 18 (Athletics Offense To Overwhelm Watkins)

After earning a series win over the Yankees, the 3-6 Baltimore Orioles hope to get a winning streak going as they take on the 5-5 Oakland Athletics tonight at 9:40 PM EST. Spenser Watkins gets the call for Baltimore. He'll be an opener of sorts as he won't pitch long into the game before turning it over to the Orioles bullpen. Watkins gave up four runs (one earned) in three innings against the Brewers in his first start of the year but was dreadful in 2021, amassing an 8.07 ERA over 54.2 innings.
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wrigley Field#Yankee Stadium#Rays#The White Sox#Cubs#Fenway
Tampa Bay Times

Lightning find their ‘old selves’ during goals-fest

TAMPA — An emotional and physical game brought out the version of the Lightning many have been used to watching the past two years: a confident team that doesn’t waver under pressure. Tampa Bay, trailing by two in the second period Saturday against Winnipeg, scored five unanswered goals...
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Pasco man’s body recovered after Hawaii cliff diving incident

A cliff diver who went missing and later died on the Hawaiian island of Kauai has been identified as a Pasco County man. Kauai Police said Shane Uzzel, 39, of Hudson was found off the waters of Nawiliwili, on the island’s southeastern coast, at around 6 a.m. Friday. Uzzel had been missing since 3:30 a.m. that morning, when a friend told police that he was cliff diving and swept out to sea.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Tampa Bay Times

The Match: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen

TAMPA — First there was the retirement. Then the unretirement. Now Tom Brady is going to play for the same team as Aaron Rodgers. The Bucs and Packers quarterbacks will face the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes and the Bills’ Josh Allen in the latest installment of The Match, a live golf event June 1 on TNT (6:30 p.m.) from the Wynn Golf Club in Las Vegas.
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

MLB odds: Dodgers, Astros, Brewers, White Sox lead Divisional futures

Now that the MLB baseball season is gearing up, baseball futures bettors are getting a good look at the odds to determine if there's value in the divisional races. Although it's early, any information gleaned from the lines can pay big dividends throughout the season. Will the Los Angeles Dodgers...
HOUSTON, TX
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
64K+
Followers
20K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy