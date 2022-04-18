ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Senior Center Calendars

By Lake County Leader
Lake County Leader
Lake County Leader
 1 day ago

Polson

The Polson Senior Center, located at 504 Third Ave. E., is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays. Lunch is available from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays. Memberships (age 50-plus) are available for $15 per year on a voluntary basis. Individuals and small groups are always welcome to lounge, work puzzles, read, play card or board games, billiards, etc. Call us with your questions at 406-883-4735, or email us at polsonseniorcenter@gmail.com.

Activities

Exercise class: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. (low impact; seated, if desired)

Bridge: Postponed. Normally Tuesday and Friday. Call or come in to get on the players list.

Tai Ji Quan classes: 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Cost is $15 for members, $30 for nonmembers; six-week course runs April 12 to May 19.

Bowling: 1 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays.

Mahjong: 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

Pinochle: 12:30 p.m. Thursdays. We play 3-5 hands per table. Coaching available.

Bingo: 7 p.m. Fridays.

Thursday, April 21: Hearing clinic, 10 a.m. to noon.

Friday, May 6: Veterans rep, 10 a.m. to noon.

Tuesday, May 24: AARP Driver Safety Course, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Call to register. Completion earns a state-mandated auto insurance discount. Cost is $25, or $20 for AARP members.

Pool: Come in with a friend and practice for fun and bragging rights. Open table during business hours.

Meals

Lunch is served in the Center, by take-out or by home delivery, from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you are a new client, call 406-883-4735 for information about payment arrangements. Meals cost $5.

Wednesday, Apr. 20: Chicken thighs, sweet and sour sauce, rice, stir fry veggies, veggie aspic and key lime bars.

Thursday, Apr. 21: Corn dogs, spud tots, baked beans, green salad and pears.

Friday, Apr. 22: Roast pork, whipped potatoes, gravy, carrots, apple raisin salad and birthday cake.

Monday, Apr. 25: Broccoli and cheese soup, muffin, fluffy fruit salad and spiced apples.

Tuesday, Apr. 26: Barbecue ribs, baked beans, peas and carrots, potato salad and lemon pudding.

Wednesday, Apr. 27: Softshell taco, corn salad and lime, dressing and pineapple cake.

Thursday, Apr. 28: Meatloaf, baked potato, corn, three-bean salad and pistachio pudding.

Friday, Apr. 29: Sloppy joes, potato wedges, creamed corn, green salad and crisp.

St. Ignatius

Activities

Wednesdays: Gentle yoga class, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Second Mondays (May 9): Pinochle, 6 p.m.

Saturday, May 16: Bingo, 2 p.m.

May 20-21: Spring yard sale.

Meals

Wednesday, April 20: Easter dinner (5:30 p.m.): Ham, mashed potatoes, fresh rolls, cherry pie salad, veggies and Amish sugar cookies.

Friday, April 22: Ham dinner for our home delivery folks; dine-in: grilled cheese sandwiches with tomato soup, salad and cherry cheesecake cupcakes.

Tuesday, April 26: tuna casserole, veggies, fruit, chocolate peanut butter treats.

Dixon

Dixon Senior Center continues to serve our community and hopes everyone is staying happy and healthy. All are invited to come enjoy dinner. Meals will be served Monday and Thursday evenings, at 5 p.m. Meals are $4 per serving and are deliverable to Dixon residents upon request. We also accept takeout meal requests for $5 per serving.

Activities

Pinochle is back and is being hosted every fourth Monday of the month from 7 to 9 p.m. The next game is Monday, April 25.

Meals

Thursday, April 21: Lasagna, salad, garlic bread and dessert.

Monday, April 25: Pork roast, potatoes, veggies, rolls and dessert.

Thursday, April 28: Hamburger noodle casserole, salad, rolls and dessert.

