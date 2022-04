It is 20 years on since one of the greatest days in West Bromwich Albion's history - as Gary Megson guided the Baggies to the Premier League for the very first time. April 21, 2002, and the Baggies went into their final game of the season knowing that a win would secure them automatic promotion to the promised land - something most would not have dreamed off back at the start of the season.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 16 HOURS AGO