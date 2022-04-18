FORMER PHILADELPHIA FLYERS' TRAINERS SUE COMCAST, OTHERS AFTER DUAL CANCER DIAGNOSES

Things got a bit nutty at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Thursday night as the Carolina Hurricanes were hosting the Detroit Red Wings. In what appears to be a TV timeout, security comes into the stands to separate two fans taking swings at each other. At one point, another fan attempts to help get the two apart, but a security officer makes it clear his help isn't needed. Once the two are apart, security tries to remove him from his seat to presumably give him the boot, but he flat out refuses to move. The first video shows security breaking up the fight and trying to get the man out of his seat. The second shows the man being literally carried out of the arena by three of the officers as others in the stands cheer the fact that he's being kicked out.

RALEIGH, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO