Philadelphia, PA

FORMER PHILADELPHIA FLYERS' TRAINERS SUE COMCAST, OTHERS AFTER DUAL CANCER DIAGNOSES

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo former trainers for the Flyers are suing the team's ownership group after both of them received eerily identical diagnoses only months apart. Jim McCrossin,...

SECURITY FORCIBLY REMOVES FAN FROM PNC ARENA FOLLOWING FIGHT (W/VIDEOS)

Things got a bit nutty at PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Thursday night as the Carolina Hurricanes were hosting the Detroit Red Wings. In what appears to be a TV timeout, security comes into the stands to separate two fans taking swings at each other. At one point, another fan attempts to help get the two apart, but a security officer makes it clear his help isn't needed. Once the two are apart, security tries to remove him from his seat to presumably give him the boot, but he flat out refuses to move. The first video shows security breaking up the fight and trying to get the man out of his seat. The second shows the man being literally carried out of the arena by three of the officers as others in the stands cheer the fact that he's being kicked out.
RALEIGH, NC
Yardbarker

How to watch Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Philadelphia Flyers online: Streaming TV, game time and odds

The Toronto Maple Leafs will host the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, April 19, with the Maple Leafs having won three straight, and the Flyers on a five-game losing streak. Toronto won 4-2 at home its last time out on April 17 against the New York Islanders. The Maple Leafs got two points each out of Michael Bunting (two assists) and William Nylander (one goal and one assist).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

2 killed in NJ Turnpike crashes within hours of each other

Two people were killed in separate crashes on the southern end of the New Jersey Turnpike Monday night and early Tuesday morning. A Ford F150 pickup truck was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer pulling a flatbed as they entered the southbound Exit 1 toll plaza around 4:30 a.m. The truck overturned, spilling its load of lumber, which blocked six toll lanes for most of the morning commute.
ACCIDENTS
Yardbarker

Flyers Must Pursue Jim Montgomery as Next Head Coach

General manager Chuck Fletcher will attempt to “aggressively retool” the Philadelphia Flyers after two of the worst seasons in franchise history in 2020-21 and 2021-22. His plan to alter the roster, the expectations for 2022-23, and the entire state of the organization are currently in question. The immediate priority once the nightmare of 2021-22 mercifully ends on April 29 will be replacing interim head coach Mike Yeo.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

ADIDAS FACES LAWUIT IN U.S. OVER FALSE MARKETING OF NHL JERSEYS

The State of Florida has opened a lawsuit against Adidas for falsely advertising their NHL jerseys. Rick Westhead of TSN shared the news this morning on his personal Twitter:. Westhead who, most notably, broke the Chicago Blackhawks' sexual assault scandal. He has become the NHL's leading investigative journalist & always seems to have his nose in the dirt.
FLORIDA STATE
Yardbarker

A Flyers “Aggressive Retool” Has Low Odds Of Working Out

Charlie O’Connor of The Athletic took a look at the offseason situation facing the Philadelphia Flyers and writes that this team is much worse off than a lot of people believe. Suggesting that an “aggressive retool” has low odds of working the way GM Chuck Fletcher thinks it will, a “lot has to go right” for the Flyers to accomplish what they’d like to.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ESPN

Three-time U.S. Olympic medalist Amanda Kessel joining Pittsburgh Penguins for one-year fellowship

Amanda Kessel is joining the Pittsburgh Penguins for a one-year fellowship that fast-tracks her for an NHL management role. "My dream is to work in a hockey front office, and when the Penguins presented this opportunity to me, it wasn't something I thought was available -- because it wasn't available," Kessel told ESPN. "But I'm grateful to the Penguins because they're very forward-thinking."
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC Sports

Flyers trying to prevent another lengthy skid before season's end

With the schedule winding down, the Flyers (23-42-11) will look to end a five-game skid Tuesday when they visit the Maple Leafs (50-20-6). When: 7 p.m. ET with The Warm Up at 6 p.m. ET and Flyers Pregame Live at 6:15 p.m. ET. Where: Scotiabank Arena. Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
markerzone.com

MINNESOTA WILD PLAYERS PLAY HILARIOUS PRANK ON ROOKIE BRANDON DUHAIME

Rookie pranks have had quite the lengthy history across all sports, but it seems that hockey ones are just better. Players of the Minnesota Wild combined to play a prank on rookie Brandon Duhaime, a surprise breakout bottom-six forward. The team placed about as many packing peanuts as Duhaime's car...
SAINT PAUL, MN
markerzone.com

FREDDIE ANDERSEN GOES DOWN, CAROLINA RECALLS AHL GOALTENDER OF THE MONTH ON EMERGENCY BASIS

Freddie Andersen was injured in last night's 7-4 loss to Colorado. It appears to be a lower-body injury on his left side, watch here:. In response, the Hurricanes have recalled highly touted prospect G Pyotr Kochetkov. Kochetkov was a 2nd round draft pick for the Canes & has been absolutely sensational in the AHL. 13-1-1 in 15 games, 2.09 GAA + .921SV% which was good enough for AHL Goaltender of the Month of March.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Hockey Writers

Panthers’ Giroux Loving His New Team

The Florida Panthers are on an absolute tear this season. They currently lead the Eastern Conference with a record of 52-15-6 with a total of 110 points. That also makes for second in the league, just behind the Colorado Avalanche. This is in large part to their high-powered offense that ranks first in the league with a 4.16 goals per game, goals overall with a franchise-record 308, and a goal differential of plus-94.
NHL

