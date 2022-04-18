ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Nathan Fleetwood: Tribute to missing man after body found

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA minute's applause has been held at a football match in tribute to a man who went missing, following the discovery of a body. Nathan Fleetwood, 21, was last seen near Kingsland Bridge, Shrewsbury, on 27 March. West Mercia Police has said a body was...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Smethwick search ended over boy missing for 23 years

A search of a property linked to a 15-year-old boy who went missing 23 years ago has ended with no clues found as to what happened to him, police said. Phillip Harris left his home on St Eleanors Close, West Bromwich, on 28 July 1999 to visit a friend in Northfield, Birmingham.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

William Clarke missing: Body found in search for boy, 16, who disappeared on Isle of Skye

A body has been found in the search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Scotland.William Clarke vanished from Ardvasar on the Isle of Skye on Sunday night launching a desperate search to find him.Police helicopters, Mountain Rescue teams, and Coast Guard crew came together to help in the large scale search.Condolences have been paid to his family though a formal identification is yet to take place. Lochaber and Sky Police said in a Twitter post said: “Officers on Skye can confirm a body has been found in the search for 16-year-old William Clarke, known as Will, from Ardvasar,...
Fox 19

Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A body found in a pond Saturday evening in West Chester has been identified as missing man 31-year-old Alexander Enslen, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Police said his body was found in a pond on Fountains Boulevard. Enslen was last seen in...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal went missing two years before she was murdered and left in duffle bag, police reveal

New York mother Orsolya Gaal was reported missing by her husband two years before she was brutally murdered and left in a duffle bag, police sources have revealed. Howard Klein called 911 just after 7am on 29 May 2020 to say that his wife had failed to return from a late night stroll the night before, sources told the New York Post.Mr Klein phoned back about half an hour later to say that Ms Gaal, 51, had been found. Ms Gaal, 51, was killed in the basement of her home by an unknown attacker in who then dragged her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Joseph Derbisz: University of Birmingham student who went missing after night out is found dead

The body of a third-year student from the University of Birmingham, Joseph Derbisz, was found by police on Monday more than 24 hours after he went missing following a night out.Derbisz was last seen at the University of Birmingham’s Fab ‘n’ Fresh club at around 3.30am on Sunday morning. Late on Monday the university issued a statement confirming a body had been found by West Midlands Police.“We are absolutely devastated to learn about the death of Joe. Our thoughts are with Joe’s family and friends at this very difficult time. We are doing everything we can to support Joe’s friends...
U.K.
The Independent

Body of missing man found in disused pub freezer ‘may have been there for years’

The body of a man that was found in a freezer last October “may have been there for a number of years,” police said.The body of Roy Bigg, who went missing in February 2012, was found by builders in the freezer of a disused Newham pub on 21 October, 2021.The pub, on Romford Road, Forest Gate, was formerly known as Simpson’s Wine Bar.Metropolitan police officers working on the case have appealed for information about Roy, who was believed to be around 70-years-old when he died.Police were able to identify Roy’s body through his dental records. A post-mortem examination found the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Urgent appeal for two missing girls, 14, who disappeared from hospital car park in pyjamas

Police have made an urgent appeal to find two missing teenage girls last seen in a hospital car park wearing pyjamas and slippers. Aleighsha and Livia, both 14-years-old, were last seen in the car park of Ross-on-Wye Community Hospital in Herefordshire at around 12.30am.Aleighsha is described of a slim build with dark brown hair and blue eyes.Livia is also of a slim build but has light brown hair, blue eyes and wears a nose ring. Police have not releaed their surnames as part of the appeal. A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “Officers and their families are becoming increasingly...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Danny Bailey jailed for raping two teenage girls

A man who raped two teenage girls has been jailed for 10 and a half years. Danny Bailey, 20, from Hull, coerced both victims into performing sexual acts, said Humberside Police, who branded him a "pervert" and "predator". He was also sentenced for "disgusting and graphic threats" against a woman,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man who kicked woman's head 'like football' jailed for life

A man who kicked and stamped a hole into a woman's face with steel toe-capped shoes has been jailed. Andy Hurns, 32, launched a "brutal and sustained assault" after forcing his way into his work colleague's home in Nottinghamshire in November 2020. Nottingham Crown Court heard his motive had been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Dog which attacked toddler was not a banned breed, police say

A dog which killed a 17-month-old girl in an attack was not a banned breed, police have said.Bella-Rae Birch died in hospital from her injuries after emergency services were called to her home in the Blackbrook area of St Helens, Merseyside, at 3.50pm on Monday.Merseyside Police said tests showed the dog, which the family had bought just a week earlier, was an American bully XL.LATEST | Tests have confirmed that the dog involved in the tragic death of 17-month-old Bella Rae-Birch in St Helens on Monday was an American Bully XL, a legal breed not subject to any prohibitions under...
HEALTH SERVICES
Daily Mail

Scrap metal plant worker is caught on CCTV moments before he was crushed to death while trying to unclog machine - as bosses are found guilty of hundreds of safety breaches

Chilling footage shows a father-of-two just minutes before he was crushed to death at a scrap metal plant where bosses were guilty of hundreds of safety breaches. Stuart Towns, 34, was manhandling large pieces of metal which were blocking a conveyor belt when they smashed ontop of him causing horrific head injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Naive’ college student lied to police to protect Bute park killer

A “naïve” college student in “awe” of a teenage girl convicted of murdering a man in a Cardiff park was manipulated into lying to police about her whereabouts, a court has been told.Lewis Newman, 18, of Ventnor Place, Mynachdy, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice after he falsely told detectives Dionne Timms-Williams had stayed at his home on the night of the fatal assault on Dr Gary Jenkins in Bute Park.Dr Jenkins, a consultant psychiatrist and father-of-two, was “cruelly beaten” and “tortured” during a prolonged homophobic attack by Timms-Williams and two men in the early hours of July...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police issue appeal over two missing girls not seen for a week

Police have appealed for the public’s help to find two missing teenage girls who disappeared six days ago from Waltham Forest.Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, who live in Walthamstow in east London, were last seen on Wednesday, 13 April.It is thought that they are with an older teenager who has links to south London, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers said the girls’ disappearance is out of character and they are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 999 immediately.Anyone with information about where they are can contact police on 101, giving the reference 6276/13APR.Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or to the Missing People charity on 116 000.Police also directly appealed to Alliyah to make contact with officers, or someone else that they feel they can trust, to let them know they are safe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WPFO

Body found in Little Androscoggin River identified as missing man

AUBURN (WGME) -- The State Medical Examiner's Office has confirmed that the body found in the Little Androscoggin River Monday is that of 67-year-old Mark Conley of Naples. The body was discovered near the Barker Mill Dam around 12:06 p.m. Monday. Conley's car was found in the Little Androscoggin River...
AUBURN, ME

