ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Democrat hoping to unseat 5th District Congressman Bob Good (R) in 2022 has conceded after not getting the nomination to represent his party. Andy Parker said he submitted petitions with more than the 1,000 signatures required to compete, but the Democratic party said the 5th District Committee was only able to verify 937 as registered voters in that district, leaving Josh Throneburg the Democratic nominee for the seat.

ROANOKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO