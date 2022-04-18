ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Tucson, AZ

South Tucson's Take Back the Night happening Tuesday

By Caleb J. Fernández
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LXBFh_0fCctC9l00

The Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation (SAAF) is inviting the community to gather Tuesday, April 19 for Take Back the Night.

South Tucson Mayor Bob Teso plans on reading a proclamation at the YWCA’s The House of Neighborly Services, 243 W 33 rd St.

Program Manager with the SAAF Carrie Eutizi says the community resource fair and youth activities start at 3:30pm.

She adds the evening programming starting at 5:30 p.m. features:

  • Mayor Teso's proclamation
  • “Survivor Speak Out” session
  • Community artist performances

This year's theme "The Truth About Teal" addresses myths and truths about sexual violence with a goal of raising awareness.

It also aims at supporting those who have survived rape and other forms of sexual assault.

The following groups plan on attending or are involved:

  • University of Arizona Consortium on Gender-based Violence
  • YWCA Southern Arizona
  • Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault
  • Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation
  • Arizona Youth Partnership’s Starting Out Right Program
  • Tohono O’odham Community College
  • University of Arizona Southwest Institute for Research on Women
  • Culture of Peace Alliance
  • Homicide Survivors
  • Tucson Youth and Peace
  • ThinkSafe Seminars
  • Goodwill Metro/REC
  • PPEP, Inc.
  • STOPIT coalition
  • D-W McGarrity
  • Pascua Yaqui Survivor Advocate Team
  • University of Arizona Survivor Advocate Team

Not only does Take Back the Night encourage people to speak out against sexual violence, but it also helps survivors advocate to lower sex-crime incidents.

Eutizi reveals the event will host free food, prizes and a variety of activities until 8 p.m.

RELATED: Banner University helps dozens of sexual assault survivors with new program

——-
Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . Born and raised in Southern California, Caleb has always had an affinity for creative collaborations. After earning his bachelor's degree from Pennsylvania State University in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went straight to New York City where he learned the necessities of production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tucson, AZ
Society
Local
Arizona Society
State
Arizona State
City
South Tucson, AZ
Tucson, AZ
Government
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

New COVID variant should be that severe in Arizona

There are four challenges in the test -- as many situps as you can in a minute, a 300-meter sprint, as many continuous pushups as you can, and a 1.5-mile run. Embry Health to cover COVID-19 testing, treatment cost of uninsured patients. Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:12 PM MST.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Rape#New York City#Ywca#Community#Violence Ywca Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Student filmmaker killed recording in California sand dunes

A student cinematographer was killed when an off-road vehicle full of young filmmakers rolled over in California sand dunes.Authorities say the group included the 29-year-old victim from Chapman University, and three film students from the University of Southern California.They were taking pictures on a large sand dune on the Imperial Sand Dunes Recreation Area, which is 150 miles east of San Diego.A California Highway Patrol spokesman, Officer Arturo Platero, said the vehicle had climbed to the crest of the sand dune when it either rolled over, or went over the top and rolled.“All of those on board were wearing their...
ACCIDENTS
KOLD-TV

Downtown Tucson development back to pre-pandemic levels

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Rio Nuevo board says it’s back to pre-pandemic sales tax revenue and that calls to build downtown are as robust as ever. “I think not only did we survive but it’s clear to me that we will probably thrive,” said Board Chair Fletcher McCusker at the beginning of the March 23 meeting.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy