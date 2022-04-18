South Tucson's Take Back the Night happening Tuesday

The Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation (SAAF) is inviting the community to gather Tuesday, April 19 for Take Back the Night.

South Tucson Mayor Bob Teso plans on reading a proclamation at the YWCA’s The House of Neighborly Services, 243 W 33 rd St.

Program Manager with the SAAF Carrie Eutizi says the community resource fair and youth activities start at 3:30pm.

She adds the evening programming starting at 5:30 p.m. features:



Mayor Teso's proclamation

“Survivor Speak Out” session

Community artist performances

This year's theme "The Truth About Teal" addresses myths and truths about sexual violence with a goal of raising awareness.

It also aims at supporting those who have survived rape and other forms of sexual assault.

The following groups plan on attending or are involved:



University of Arizona Consortium on Gender-based Violence

YWCA Southern Arizona

Southern Arizona Center Against Sexual Assault

Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation

Arizona Youth Partnership’s Starting Out Right Program

Tohono O’odham Community College

University of Arizona Southwest Institute for Research on Women

Culture of Peace Alliance

Homicide Survivors

Tucson Youth and Peace

ThinkSafe Seminars

Goodwill Metro/REC

PPEP, Inc.

STOPIT coalition

D-W McGarrity

Pascua Yaqui Survivor Advocate Team

University of Arizona Survivor Advocate Team

Not only does Take Back the Night encourage people to speak out against sexual violence, but it also helps survivors advocate to lower sex-crime incidents.

Eutizi reveals the event will host free food, prizes and a variety of activities until 8 p.m.

