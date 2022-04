The Office is one of those shows that people watch over and over. They find it comforting, which is funny, because it has some of the least comforting, most stressful moments of cringe comedy that ever aired on a massively popular TV show. But The Office's not-so-secret secret to being so beloved is that it always balanced its moments of cringeworthy darkness with moments of love and connection between its characters. That's what makes it comforting. You know Michael Scott (Steve Carell) will always at least try to do the right thing.

