Click here to read the full article. Liz Sheridan, the actor best know for her role as Jerry Seinfeld’s mother Helen in the classic sitcom “Seinfeld,” died on Friday, a representative confirmed to Variety. She was 93. Seinfeld reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, “Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the coziest feeling for me. So lucky to have known her.” Liz was always the sweetest, nicest TV mom a son could wish for. Every time she came on our show it was the coziest...

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO