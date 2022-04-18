ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Page outlines plan to spend $83M in federal relief funds

By Chris Regnier
 1 day ago

CLAYTON, Mo. – After listening to recent public input, the St. Louis County Executive on Monday laid out plans to spend tens of millions of dollars in federal relief money.

More than 3,000 residents weighed in during seven town hall meetings with county officials and via an online survey.

Dr. Sam Page said the top three areas of concern from citizens were healthcare, education, and infrastructure.

Page said us county council members will hear a detailed breakdown of the community’s input for the $83 million and, potentially, his proposal on Tuesday. The council will eventually decide on how to move forward with spending the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money.

“We have a lot of needs and not enough money to take care of all of them. But we do have some federal funds and, I think, we should hear what our residents have to say,” Page said.

There is no timeline on when the county council will make a final decision on how to spend the money.

County leaders have until the end of 2024 to earmark the funds. The money must be spent by the end of 2026.

Sam Page lays out ARPA spending plan

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Details were revealed Monday morning on how millions in federal relief money could be spent in St. Louis County. St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page laid out spending possibilities for $83 million in funds from the American Rescue Plan Act or “ARPA.” Page’s proposal came from seven town hall […]
