Two from Lower Twp., NJ, Charged With Drug Distribution

Police have arrested a first-grade teacher and another individual on drug trafficking charges. Antonisha Chambers, 34, was arrested at her home in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Friday.Detectives seized “over 4 pounds of methamphetamine during this investigation”, the Fayetteville Police Department said in a statement on Saturday. Ms Chambers was arrested along with another person, Bradford Gordon, according to police. Both were charged with trafficking the drug methamphetamine. As well as possessing methamphetamine, the pair were accused of transporting the drug, more commonly known as crystal meth, from the property.According to the drug awareness organisation, Frank, crystal meth is a powerful...

