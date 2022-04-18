ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May County, NJ

Two from Lower Twp., NJ, Charged With Drug Distribution

By Chris Coleman
 1 day ago
Authorities in Cape May County say two people from Lower Township have been charged following a drug distribution investigation. According to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland, his office, along with several other law enforcement agencies, executed a...

