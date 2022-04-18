'Thor: Love and Thunder' teaser drops, highlights the God of Thunder's return

Thor, the God of Thunder, returns to the big screen on July 8, 2022, in "Thor: Love and Thunder." (Marvel Studios/Courtesy Image)

Marvel's dropped a teaser for "Thor: Love and Thunder" and it shows the God of Thunder's return to battle which is scheduled for release on the big screen July 8.

The teaser starts with clips of Thor running through the woods at three different ages and a voiceover:

"These hands were once used for battle, now they're but humble tools for peace. I need to figure out exactly who I am," Thor says.

According to a Marvel press release on April 18, Thor is heading off on a cosmic journey to find inner peace, only to have his retirement interrupted by Gorr the God Butcher, played by Christian Bale, who seeks to cause the extinction of the gods.

Thor, the God of Thunder, returns to the big screen on July 8, 2022, in "Thor: Love and Thunder." (Marvel Studios/Courtesy Image)

Actor Chris Hemsworth reprises his long-standing role as Thor for the ninth time on the big screen. To stop the nefarious plans of the God Butcher, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who — to Thor’s surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor.

"Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late," the release reads.

Watch the trailer below.