Michigan State

First 2023 Farm Bill hearing scheduled for Michigan

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan’s Debbie Stabenow, Chair of the Senate Ag Committee, and Ranking Member John Boozman of Arkansas announced the first 2023 Farm Bill listening session. The hearing will include input from a diverse...

