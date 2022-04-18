ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
eMerge Americas 2022 Underway Today & Tomorrow As Miami Tech Week Continues

By Wendi Grossman
 2 days ago

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava joining the eMerge Americas 2022 tech conference at the Miami Beach Convention Center today and tomorrow. Levine Cava is welcoming the U-S Conference of Mayors as she touts Miami as the next Silicon Valley in her push for tech companies to relocate here. She's also announcing BizUp--a Business Innovation Start-Up Grant to benefit local tech initiatives. eMerge America's is the premiere event during Miami Tech Week with 16-thousand global attendees and 4-thousand companies.

