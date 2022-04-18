The dangers of pot and your pets
With 4/20 just around the corner, our favorite veterinarian, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald says marijuana can be very dangerous to our pets if they consume them.
Here are some simple tips on keeping our pets safe from marijuana and or edibles that contain pot.
