The dangers of pot and your pets

 1 day ago

With 4/20 just around the corner, our favorite veterinarian, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald says marijuana can be very dangerous to our pets if they consume them.

Here are some simple tips on keeping our pets safe from marijuana and or edibles that contain pot.

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

