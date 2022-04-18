Purdue sports roundup: Collectors Memorabilia Show set for April 30

WEST LAFAYETTE - The next Purdue Collectors Memorabilia Show is scheduled for April 30 at the Four Points Sheraton in West Lafayette.

What you need to know:

Time: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: $5 (12 and under free)

Autograph guests: Mark Herrmann 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ($10 per autograph); Curtis Painter noon to 2 p.m. ($10 per autograph); Robbie Hummel, 1 to 3 p.m. ($20 per autograph); *Everette Stephens 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. *Stuart Schweigert, TBA. *One free autograph per admission; additional autographs $5 each.

Purdue sports memorabilia will be on display for fans and collectors to see.

BASEBALL

The Boilermakers dropped the rubber game of their series at Penn State, losing 7-5 on Sunday and falling to 4-6 in Big Ten play. Purdue (22-9) is tied for eighth in the conference standings with Northwestern.

BACK FOR ONE MORE: Hardin returns to Purdue women's basketball

Coach Greg Goff's team won Saturday's matchup behind a five-run first inning and two RBI from CJ Valdez and Troy Viola, who added two hits and finished with five in the series. Curtis Washington produced seven hits in the three games, including four in Friday's loss.

Jackson Smeltz turned in another solid start on the mound. The left-hander struck out seven and allowed three earned runs in 6 1/3 innings to improve to 6-0 this season. Smeltz is the first Boilermaker to post a 6-0 record since reliever Ross Learnard in 2017.

SOFTBALL

No. 6 Northwestern outscored the Boilermakers 34-5 in posting a three-game sweep in Evanston. Purdue (19-25, 2-10) has lost five straight overall and six in a row on the road.

Rachel Becker had five of her team's 13 hits over the weekend.

TRACK & FIELD

Freshman Brady Yoder recorded the 10th-fastest time in program history (3:47.70) in the 1,500 meters at the Louisville Invitational.

VOLLEYBALL

The Boilermakers finished their spring season defeating Illinois State and Miami University but falling to Western Kentucky in Plainfield.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

Playing their second game in four days, the Boilermakers beat Illinois-Chicago 3-1 in an exhibition at Folk Field. Purdue lost at Notre Dame 5-1 last week.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Csilla Fodor, Carmen Gallardo Guevara and Tara Katarina Milic posted wins Sunday but the Boilermakers dropped a 4-3 decision at Maryland. ... Fodor, Guevara, Milic and Juana Larranaga won singles competition Friday during a 4-1 victory at Rutgers.

MEN'S TENNIS

On Sunday, senior and No. 1 singles player Athell Bennett scored the lone point during a 6-1 loss to Wisconsin. ... Bennett and Gabriele Brancatelli, the team's No. 2 singles player, were victorious Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Nebraska.

THIS WEEK

Baseball: Tuesday at Illinois-Chicago, 7 p.m; Wednesday vs. Evansville, 6 p.m; Friday vs. Belmont, 6 p.m; Saturday vs. Belmont, 6 p.m; Sunday vs. Belmont, 1 p.m.

Softball: Friday vs. Michigan State, 5 p.m; Saturday vs. Michigan State, 2 p.m; Sunday vs. Michigan State, 1 p.m.

Women's golf: Friday-Sunday at Big Ten Championships (Pittsburgh).

Track & Field: Friday-Saturday at Indiana Invitational

Women's tennis: Saturday vs. Wisconsin, noon; Sunday vs. Minnesota, noon

Men's tennis: Saturday at Northwestern, noon; Sunday at Illinois, 1 p.m.

Women's soccer: Saturday vs. DePaul, 2 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Purdue sports roundup: Collectors Memorabilia Show set for April 30