ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Jersey Shore Man Admits Beating 87-Year-Old Woman With Golf Club, Robbing Her: Prosecutor

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TU8PI_0fCcnlUy00
David Steen Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A man from the Jersey Shore has admitted to beating an 87-year-old woman with a golf club and then ripping gold chains from her neck, authorities said.

David Steen, 54, of Marlton pleaded guilty to the robbery and aggravated assault on April 14, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

On Sept. 23, 2019, Berkeley Township police were called to an Urgent Care facility in Lacey Township for a report of a robbery and assault that occurred earlier in the day at Robert J. Miller Airpark in Berkeley Township, Billhimer said.

An investigation by the Berkeley Township Police Department Detective Bureau revealed that an 87-year-old woman was hitting golf balls at the Airpark when she was approached by the suspect.

The man pushed the victim to the ground and hit her in the head with a golf club, Billhimer said. He then ripped a gold chain and a gold crucifix from her neck and fled the area, the prosecutor said.

The victim was able to return to her car and drive home. A friend of the victim then drove her to the Urgent Care facility for treatment of her injuries. The victim provided detectives with a detailed description of her assailant and his vehicle and was also able to assist in the preparation of a composite sketch of her attacker with the help of a New Jersey State Police sketch artist.

Through further investigation, law enforcement was able to identify Steen as the individual responsible for the robbery and assault of the victim, Billhimer said.

On Oct. 7, 2019, Steen was arrested in Burlington County by the New Jersey State Police during an unrelated motor vehicle stop. Steen was taken to the Ocean County Jail, where he has been held since his apprehension.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 2

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Marlton, NJ
City
Berkeley Township, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
City
Lacey Township, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Prisoner Beats Fellow Inmate Dead, Authorities Say

A 29-year-old New Jersey man has been charged in the beating death of a fellow 49-year-old inmate, authorities said. Evan Raczkiewicz, of Bradley Beach, struck Daniel Ferrara, of Ocean Grove, multiple times before he was found unresponsive in the kitchen area of the Monmouth County Jail around 5:20 a.m. Sunday, April 17, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Club#New Jersey State Police#Jersey Shore#Robbery#Urgent Care
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Pair Charged In Fatal Jersey Shore Shooting During Robbery: Prosecutor

Two men from Ocean County have been charged with multiple offenses in connection with a fatal shooting, authorities said. Craig Dillard, 56, of Berkeley Township, has been charged with possession of a firearm, several drug offenses, and tampering with evidence, said Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer alongside Berkeley Township Police Chief Kevin Santucci.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Ridgefield Park Woman Dies Hiking On Shrooms, Authorities Say

A 25-year-old New Jersey woman was under the influence of mushrooms when she died in a hiking accident in Washington over the weekend, authorities said. Ridgefield Park's Alisonstar E. Molaf was hiking with her friend at Wallace Falls in Gold Bar, when the two became separated around 8 p.m. on Friday, March 18, The Snohmish County Sheriff’s Office said.
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Killed By Car On Route 9

A man was struck and killed by a car on Route 9 in Howell, according to police and NJ Advance Media. The Berkley Township man was walking on the highway between New Friendship Road and Salem Hill Road when he was hit from behind around 9:35 p.m., the outlet says citing police.
HOWELL, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
254K+
Followers
40K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy