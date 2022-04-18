ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks 2022 NFL mock draft: The pure best player available edition

By Tim Weaver
 1 day ago
In a perfect world, the Seahawks would take the best player available in every single round of the draft. Realistically, that doesn’t happen because every team in the NFL has needs – even those that just won the Super Bowl.

That said, we would be very curious to see what their 2022 NFL draft class would look like if they were able to go BPA – not just at No. 9 overall – but for the entire draft. In our latest seven-round mock that was the plan: take the highest-ranked player available regardless of his position or what the team’s roster needs are.

We stayed true to the rule. That’s how in the end we wound up picking a safety first, a punter and two running backs. However, we did get some high-quality athletes. Here’s how it went down.

Pick No. 9: Notre Dame S Kyle Hamilton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20WGqh_0fCcnNVe00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle already has two star safeties on their roster with Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs, who are under contract for a combined $3.5 bajillion dollars over the next several years. The Seahawks also have strong backup options in Ryan Neal and Marquise Blair, so it would be ludicrous to use a precious resource like a top-10 overall pick on another safety, right? Wrong.

Passing on an athlete like Hamilton because your roster is already strong at that position is how mediocre teams stay mediocre in the long run. Diggs and Adams aren’t going anywhere, but if your defensive coordinator can’t find room for a prospect like this then you need to find a new one.

Some analysts – like Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar – believe that Hamilton is the best player in this entire draft class and could be worth the No. 1 overall pick. He even went so far as to give him the near-sacrilegious Sean Taylor comp.

“There’s another player who comes to mind, and I do not make this comparison lightly, because had Sean Taylor not been killed when he was just 24 years old, he would have been one of the greatest safeties in pro football history. He was already well on his way, and just as Taylor did things at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds that did not make sense from a physical perspective, Hamilton comes into the NFL as a pure unicorn.”

Put it another way, Hamilton is basically Earl Thomas in Kam Chancellor’s body. You don’t have to be a rocket scientist or even a draft Twitter guy to figure out why that would appeal to coach Pete Carroll – who has his blind spots but is as sharp any football person on the planet when it comes to evaluating safeties.

As far as current pros go, our best comp is Tyrann Mathieu but in a package that’s longer, bigger, faster, stronger and more explosive. In fact, Hamilton’s relative athletic scoring puts him in a league of his own.

Hamilton’s tape is awesome, as well. The speed at which he closes and makes plays on the ball is astounding at times.

Schematically, Sean Desai and Clint Hurtt could come up with all kinds of wicked three-safety sets utilizing Hamilton, Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams, who would likely benefit the most. In addition to further unburdening the cornerbacks, picking Hamilton allows Seattle to take Adams out of the two-high looks where he struggles in coverage and put him closer to the box where he’s more comfortable and more likely to impact the game in a positive way. Together, this trio could force a ton of turnovers – something this defense has been missing for too long.

In the future, Hamilton would eventually replace Diggs as the starting free safety whenever his game begins to decline with age. The Seahawks have greater needs at literally every other position but passing on Hamilton might still be a mistake.

Pick No. 40: Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OtZwi_0fCcnNVe00
Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

As it happens, the Seahawks need to find the next Bobby Wagner – and this one fell into our laps – just seven spots higher than Wagner was selected back in 2012. Dean (6-foot-0, 225 pounds) is generally considered the second-best off-ball linebacker in this class behind Utah’s Devin Lloyd, who’s projected to be picked somewhere in the teens.

Like Wagner, he can disrupt the offense in multiple ways. He has superb range as a tackler against the run, he plays tight coverage for his position and he can rush the passer as a bonus.

No. 54 will be a hard act to follow and it’s not fair to expect anyone to perform at that level – especially not as a rookie. A couple more down-to-earth pro comps Dean has earned are Devin Bush and Roquan Smith.

Pick No. 41: Iowa State RB Breece Hall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3COz27_0fCcnNVe00
Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

If you think the Seahawks would not draft a running back this early because they already have Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny under contract then you haven’t been paying attention.

The team has met with several running back prospects so far – the best of which are Texas A&M’s Isaiah Spiller and Florida’s Dameon Pierce. Hall is projected to be taken ahead of both of them and some evaluators believe he is the No. 1 running back in this draft class. His explosive production certainly makes a strong case.

At 6-foot-1, 220 pounds Hall has the build that Carroll loves in his power rushers. He’s also patient and always pushes for extra yards after contact – an absolute must for all Seattle backs.

Lance Zierlein has his pro comp as Chicago’s former underrated Pro Bowler Matt Forte. He was an exceptional pass-catcher and YAC producer for his position. The same goes for Hall, who totaled 734 yards and scored six touchdowns as a receiver in college.

Pick No. 72: Colorado State TE Trey McBride

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tL1oI_0fCcnNVe00
Jon Austria/The Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK

Seattle already has Noah Fant and Will Dissly on-board at this spot, but it would be foolish to pass on the top tight end in this draft class if he’s still on the board in Round 3.

Selecting McBride (6-foot-3, 249 pounds) would enable offensive coordinator Shane Waldron to fully embrace the two-tight end sets that the McVay-tree schemes are famous for. Paired with the underrated and athletic Fant, there may not be a better tight end duo in the league.

On film, McBride shines both as a receiver and a blocker.

Austin Hooper is a good one but Dallas Goedert is likely his best comp.

Pick No. 109: Boston College C Alec Lindstrom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RpmOm_0fCcnNVe00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Sometimes taking the best player available just happens to fill one of your major long-term roster needs. In this case, the Seahawks get their franchise center of the future in Round 4.

There’s a lot more to playing the position well in the NFL, but Lindstrom (6-foot-3, 298 pounds) at least has the requisite football intelligence and is a fit for Andy Dickerson’s zone blocking scheme.

Lindstrom could take over at center in place of Austin Blythe as early as Week 1 of the 2023 season, perhaps even sooner.

Pick No. 152: San Diego State P Matt Araiza

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MvfaQ_0fCcnNVe00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks already have the swaggiest punter in the sport in Michael Dickson. They don’t need another so it would be absurd to use a draft pick on one – even on Day 3. Keeping true to the BPA rule, we picked Araiza when his name appeared at the top of the sort.

Pick No. 153: UTSA RB Sincere McCormick

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aj7uN_0fCcnNVe00
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

By sending Russell Wilson to the Broncos, Pete Carroll essentially decreed the run SHALL be established. Everyone knows the best way to do that is to use as much draft capital as humanly possible on running backs and definitely not on offensive linemen, who have no impact on such things.

In any case, McCormick has some of the stickiest hands in this running back class and the Seahawks haven’t had a really talented third-down back in a long time. At the moment Travis Homer might be their No. 1 current option but he’s really more of a playmaker on special teams. He’s also entering the final year of his rookie contract.

In addition to his chops as a receiver, McCormick has plenty of burst.

Why not?

Pick No. 229: Houston CB Damarion Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3678D2_0fCcnNVe00
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

We’ll wrap up this exercise by wasting a pick on a slot cornerback. With Justin Coleman returning that spot is spoken for and the Seahawks also have multiple backup options in Marquise Blair (good) and Ugo Amadi (bad). All that being said, Houston produces some of the best DBs in the country and the NFL has a 100% injury rate. It may be worth it to see if Williams can hack it at the next level. He posted three picks and 20 PBUs in college.

