Pumpkin production can benefit from conservation practices

How susceptible bumblebees are to a common fungicide depends on the flowering plants to which it is applied on and how diverse the food supply is that is available to the insects. Monocultures can increase the insects' sensitivity to the fungicide or generally have negative effects on health, growth and fertility. This is shown by the experiment of a research team led by Prof. Dr. Alexandra-Maria Klein, Chair of Nature Conservation and Landscape Ecology at the University of Freiburg, and Dr. Dimitry Wintermantel. They have published their results in the current issue of the journal Science of the Total Environment. They could help improve pesticide approval procedures and provide additional arguments for bringing diverse flowering habitats back into the agricultural landscape to make bumblebees and other wild bees more resistant to pesticides.

ANIMALS ・ 3 HOURS AGO