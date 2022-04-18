ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Pumpkin production can benefit from conservation practices

Cover picture for the articlePumpkin production can benefit from conservation practices. Pumpkins are a common vegetable crop sold at local pumpkin patches and farmers markets, in addition to commercial production. In 2019, the value of harvested pumpkin was worth $180 million. In addition to the value of harvested pumpkins for commercial use (canned...

