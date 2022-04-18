Bilbao shows early ambitions at Tour of the Alps

Mathieu van der Poel has made the most of his paltry nine days of racing so far this year, winning the Tour of Flanders for the second time and landing a podium in his season debut at Milan-San Remo. Next month, Van der Poel will aim to complete his first Grand Tour at the Giro d'Italia - an objective he tells Wielerflits.nl is important for his development as a road racer - before aiming to also finish the Tour de France.

CYCLING ・ 2 DAYS AGO