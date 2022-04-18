ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bilbao shows early ambitions at Tour of the Alps

By Stephen Farrand
 1 day ago
Pello Bilbao’s expression expressed the thoughts of the chasing group at the Tour of the Alps. It was a look of surprise and fatigue mixed with respect and a sense...

Mountain masochist Nizzolo ready to suffer at Tour of the Alps

Sprinters usually avoid the Tour of the Alps like the pure climbers avoid the cobbles of Paris-Roubaix. They know the five days of racing across the Trentino region of northern Italy and into southern Austria are packed with mountains and so mean daily suffering for their fast twitch muscles. Yet...
Tour of the Alps 2022 start list

1Pello Bilbao Lopez De Armentia (Spa) 2Santiago Buitrago Sanchez (Col) 5Hermann Pernsteiner (Aut) 11Miguel Angel Lopez Moreno (Col) 14Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1†. Already have an account ? Sign in here. *Read 5 free articles per month without...
Groupama-FDJ take on Bahrain Victorious, DSM and Ineos at Tour of the Alps

The Tour of the Alps is expected to be a showdown between Bahrain Victorious, Team DSM and Ineos Grenadiers. However, Groupama-FDJ were also keen to join the action on stage 2 and show their strength by placing Michael Storer and Matteo Badilatti in the break, before Attila Valter finished third in the sprint behind Pello Bilbao (Bahrain Victorious) and Romain Bardet (Team DSM) and moved up to third overall.
The bikes and tech of Paris-Roubaix 2022 - Gallery

Despite decades of carefully adapted cobble-ready bikes taking the stage at Paris-Roubaix, Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) won this year's edition aboard a Pinarello Dogma F - an aero-focussed bike with only its tubeless tyre setup and a second wrap of bar tape distinguishing it from the team’s regular setup.
Mohoric: I was lucky in the chaos at Paris-Roubaix

Matej Mohorič looked like he would add Paris-Roubaix to a Milan San-Remo victory for a period during Sunday's race, spending 80 kilometres in a lead group and in a lengthy solo break. But the Bahrain Victorious rider was dealt poor fortune by a flat tyre with 38km to go.
Lampaert crashes into spectator in Paris-Roubaix finale

Yves Lampaert’s hopes of a podium finish at Paris-Roubaix were dashed in dramatic circumstances when he crashed after hitting a roadside spectator on the penultimate sector of cobbles at Hem. The QuickStep-AlphaVinyl rider was chasing eventual winner Dylan van Baarle (Ineos Grenadiers) in the company of Matej Mohorič (Bahrain...
The pain and beauty of Paris-Roubaix – Gallery

The cobbled Classics drew to a close on Sunday with the 119th edition of Paris-Roubaix, won by Dylan Van Baarle after an 18km solo attack. The 257km race brought an end to what has been a thrilling month of racing around Flanders and northern France, with highlights including Biniam Girmay's historic Gent-Wevelgem triumph and Mathieu van der Poel's second Tour of Flanders win.
Van der Poel to make up for lost time at Giro d'Italia

Mathieu van der Poel has made the most of his paltry nine days of racing so far this year, winning the Tour of Flanders for the second time and landing a podium in his season debut at Milan-San Remo. Next month, Van der Poel will aim to complete his first Grand Tour at the Giro d'Italia - an objective he tells Wielerflits.nl is important for his development as a road racer - before aiming to also finish the Tour de France.
Dylan van Baarle goes from last to first at Paris-Roubaix

If there has been one stand-out team of the 2022 spring Classics season, then Ineos Grenadiers surely takes the title, having followed their victories at Amstel Gold Race and Brabantse Pijl with the one to crown them all, Paris-Roubaix on Sunday. The title is the first of Paris-Roubaix's famous cobblestone...
A tale of two races for Ineos Grenadiers neo-pros at Paris-Roubaix

Ineos Grenadiers' first-ever Paris-Roubaix win on Sunday came via the blend of youth and experience that has seen them achieve success after success at the spring Classics in recent weeks, with eight-time Roubaix veteran Dylan van Baarle taking the win as neo-pro Ben Turner finished 11th after assisting his teammate at the sharp end of the race.
La Flèche Wallonne Feminine past winners

2016Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team. 2015Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team. 2014Pauline Ferrand Prevot (Fra) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team. 2013Marianne Vos (Ned) Rabo Women Cycling Team. 2012Evenlyn Stevens (USA) Team Specialized-Lululemon. 2011Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit. 2010Emma Pooley (GBr) Cervelo...
