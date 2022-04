ENGADINE, Mich. (WLUC) - It was November 2019, and the Engadine Lady Eagles had finished up a preseason practice. They were tuning up for a potentially special season in which Coach Roger French thought the team could contend and make a deep run. A few hours later, he got a message that no coach ever wants to receive: “Coach, some of your girls were in an accident heading home from practice. Their car went off the road and hit a tree.”

