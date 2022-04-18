Seahawks great, part Kraken owner Marshawn Lynch rides a zamboni
The Seattle Kraken have a new minority owner in Seahawks legend Marshawn Lynch.
Celebrate by watching Beast Mode ride a zamboni.
