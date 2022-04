On Wednesdays, we schedule our weekly 1:1 with HR Brew’s readers. Want to be featured in an upcoming edition? Click here to introduce yourself. Since February, Linda Kong has been the director of people operations at Morning Brew, the media company that publishes HR Brew. As Morning Brew’s first director of people operations, she’s responsible for company cultural engagement and is an expert at LOAs. Kong brings ~15 years of experience in people ops to Morning Brew and holds a master’s degree in labor and industrial relations from Cornell University. Read on for her insights on HR and what she’s got cooking for Morning Brew.

