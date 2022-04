Despite having the reigning NBA MVP and possible soon-to-be repeat winner Nikola Jokic on their roster, the Denver Nuggets had trouble with the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of their Western Conference playoff series on Saturday, falling 123-107. There had been some hope in February that two of Jokic's teammates in Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. would be returning to action at some point from their injuries, but that likelihood appears to be dwindling.

