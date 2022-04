Colin Kaepernick is serious about wanting to return to the NFL, and he's willing to be a backup quarterback if that's what it takes to get back into the league. "I know I have to find my way back in," Kaepernick told Brandon Marshall, Chad Johnson and Adam "Pacman" Jones in an interview with the "I Am Athlete" podcast. "So, yeah, if I have to come in as a backup, that fine. But that's not where I'm staying. And when I prove that I'm a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door."

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO