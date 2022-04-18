ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comal County, TX

Comal County Reports 38 New COVID-19 Cases, One Death April 8-14

By Stephanie Johnson
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn its first weekly COVID-19 update, Comal County reported 38 new cases and one death for the seven business days between April 8 to April 14. Four COVID-positive patients...

