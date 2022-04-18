ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kingsport, TN

Southern Appalachian Plant Society welcomes Chanticleer horticulturist

By Submitted by Joy Moore
Kingsport Times-News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT — Dan Benarcik, a horticulturist at Chanticleer Garden, will present “Design Principles of the Pros That Can Be Applied to the Home Landscape: A Design Talk” on Thursday, April 21, at 7 p.m. at the Kingsport Center for Higher Education, 300 W. Market St. Sponsored...

www.timesnews.net

Eye On Annapolis

Homestead Gardens Announces New Speaker Series

Homestead Gardens has released its spring speaker line-up. Homestead has been committed to making knowledge and expertise accessible to all gardeners. “Over the past two years, interest in gardening has soared,” says Brian Riddle, president of Homestead Gardens. “We are thrilled to release a new line-up for spring for all levels and ages with both in-person and virtual events on the docket.”
DAVIDSONVILLE, MD
lootpress.com

Appalachian Children’s Chorus performing at Concord

ATHENS, WV (LOOTPRESS) –The Appalachian Children’s Chorus Concert Choir will perform at Concord University on Tuesday April 26, 2022 for the Carl S. Azzara Music Colloquium. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. in the Wilkes Family Chapel in University Point. There is no admission charge and the general public is invited to join the Concord campus community in attending.
CHARLESTON, WV
The Georgia Sun

Why is it so cold in Georgia today and when will it warm up?

A colder start to the weekend is expected across the Great Lakes, the Northeast and into the Southeast. The afternoon temperatures across the major Northeast cities such as Boston, Philadelphia and New York City will be stuck in the 50s on Saturday. The cold air will progress into the South where major cities like Raleigh, North Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia, will record temperatures about 10-20 degrees below normal.
GEORGIA STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton

Carol Martin “Bill” Gatton, 89, passed away Monday, April 18, 2022, at Ballad Hospital in Bristol, Tennessee. Bill was born May 25, 1932 in Bremen, Kentucky and is survived by his wife and daughter. Bill grew up on his family’s farm in Bremen, Kentucky and learned many life lessons on that farm. He graduated from the University of Kentucky in 1954, majoring in Business Administration and Economics and received an MBA Degree in 1958 from the Wharton Graduate School at the University of Pennsylvania, majoring in Finance and Banking. Bill entered the U.S. Army as a Second Lieutenant and completed two years of active duty in 1956. He established his first automobile dealership in Owensboro, Kentucky in 1959 and sold that business in 1965. He purchased the Chevrolet and Cadillac franchises in Bristol, Tennessee and moved there in 1967. Bill made his home in Upper East Tennessee since that time but his heart never left Kentucky. He has owned automobile dealerships in all three cities of the Tri-Cities, Lexington, Kentucky, Nashville and Clarksville, Tennessee, Huntsville, Alabama and Austin and San Antonio, Texas. Bill enjoyed the automobile business but also loved the real estate and banking industries.
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Just a closer walk with thee: accepting Christ on a 'nigh-cut'

Years after a teenaged Null Wallen worked the farm of Floyd and Florence Willis Robinson in rural Lee County, Virginia, he met and married Florence’s niece Pearl Johnson. By this time the Robinsons had moved to the next house over, known as “the Gilliam place.” Null and Pearl began housekeeping in the house he’d lived in with the Robinsons when he’d worked for the family.
LEE COUNTY, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Great Outdoors Festival returning to Erwin

The Great Outdoors Festival is bringing all the outdoor fun Unicoi County has to offer to the streets of downtown Erwin this May. In its fifth year, the Great Outdoors Festival highlights Unicoi County’s outdoor recreational opportunities and also serves as a welcome for those hiking through the town on the Appalachian Trail.
ERWIN, TN
PennLive.com

Pink full moon will be rising Easter weekend over Pennsylvania

The Full Pink Moon will shine for Easter weekend, reaching peak illumination at 2:57 p.m. Saturday, April 16, and becoming visible in our night sky after sunset. The full moon won’t actually be pink. That name for it comes down to us from some Native American tribes who knew the first full moon of spring to correspond with the flowering of a native wildflower, Phlox subulata, which is commonly known as creeping phlox, moss phlox or moss pink.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

