With elegant styling and an avant-garde interior, the Lucid Air is undoubtedly one of the classiest EVs out there. It's also one of the quickest; it can't quite keep up with the mighty Model S Plaid, but we're guessing the average Air driver could care less. However, Lucid Motors is still looking to lure performance-minded buyers and will most certainly do so with the newly-launched, 1,050-horsepower GT Performance.

BUSINESS ・ 7 HOURS AGO