Canton, IL

State champion girls basketball coach leaves Brimfield for same job at Canton

By Adam Duvall, Journal Star
 1 day ago

Maribeth Dura will be the new Canton girls basketball coach, pending approval at Monday's school board meeting.

The longtime Brimfield coach is listed on the April agenda as an "effective immediately" hire by the Canton Union School District 66. Dura led Brimfield to the Class 1A state championship last month, bringing the Peoria County school the program's first state title and finishing the season 32-4.

In six seasons, Dura went 142-38 (.789) with five regional championships. Her 2021 team went 16-0 in the pandemic-shorten season.

'We had a mission': How Brimfield furiously rallied for a girls basketball state title

Dura replaces Jessica Jones, who resigned in March after five seasons. The Little Giants won their 46-year-old program's lone regional titles (2019, 2022) under Jones.

Canton, which is a Class 2A squad, lost in a sectional championship game to Normal U-High, 39-36, finishing 14-19 overall and 3-11 in Mid-Illini Conference play. Brimfield beat Canton, 59-33 on Jan. 25.

IHSA basketball: How one free throw sequence turned Canton girls basketball's sectional fortunes

This story will be updated.

Adam Duvall is a Journal Star sports reporter. Email him at aduvall@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @AdamDuvall.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: State champion girls basketball coach leaves Brimfield for same job at Canton

