Tesla Driver Falls Asleep, Speeds Down Texas Sidewalk

By Steven Symes
 1 day ago
This is unbelievable!

Smoking kills, and not always for the reasons you believe. Case in point: two police dispatchers in Hamlin, Texas were outside the police station taking a smoke break. Less than 10 seconds after they stepped inside, a Tesla came rocketing down the sidewalk where they were standing. Had they enjoyed their cigarettes a little longer, they would have died while smoking.

It’s true the dispatchers or anyone else could have been on the sidewalk for another reason. It’s actually a miracle nobody was hurt or killed. The Tesla did do damage to city hall, knocking down a few awnings and pulverizing some pillars. One could accurately say the electric car came in like a wrecking ball.

Reportedly, the driver of the Tesla fell asleep at the wheel as he was coming into Hamlin. The person was on a road trip, heading back home to New Mexico. Let this be a lesson: when you’re on the open road and you have a lot of ground to cover, don’t keep going if you feel tired. Pull over and rest. West Texas is flat and incredibly boring to drive, just like Oklahoma, Kansas, and Nebraska. It’s easy to just drift off in those kinds of conditions, but the results can be deadly.

We don’t know if the driver was using Autopilot at the time, but plenty of people on social media are jumping to that conclusion. While it’s possible the driver thought turning that on would allow them to get some shut eye, the simple fact is people fall asleep at the wheel of all kinds of cars all the time. The mistake is made far too often.

Check out video of the incident for yourself.

Source: KTXS, Fox 10 Phoenix

