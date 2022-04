Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has come under attack for dodging a key Commons vote over whether the Prime Minister should face investigation over the partygate scandalMPs are due to vote on Thursday on whether the Commons Privileges Committee should carry out a probe to determine if Boris Johnson misled Parliament with his denials on the issue.Reports suggest Mr Ross – who is both an MP and an MSP – will not be in Westminster for the vote, prompting criticism from his political rivals.The attacks came as a former senior Scottish Tory warned the party could pay the price at...

POLITICS ・ 7 HOURS AGO