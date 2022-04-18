ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annapolis, MD

Passenger wounded after shots fired at taxi in Annapolis area

By Bryna Zumer
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RcUIc_0fCcikri00

A passenger in a taxi was shot while the taxi was driving in the Annapolis area early Sunday morning.

Anne Arundel County police said it happened at Riva Road and Hearne Road in Parole at about 12:40 a.m. April 17.

When the taxi approached the intersection, several gunshots struck the taxi, injuring a 22-year-old male passenger inside.

The taxi driver was not injured, and immediately drove to the Anne Arundel Medical Center.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 410-222-1960 or the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Parole, MD
City
Annapolis, MD
County
Anne Arundel County, MD
Anne Arundel County, MD
Crime & Safety
Annapolis, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS LA

Two men shot, wounded after collision in South LA; suspect arrested

A suspect is in custody after he allegedly opened fire on two drivers who were involved in a collision in South Los Angeles Thursday morning. The incident occurred at about 8:45 a.m. at the intersection of 28th and Main streets. According to Los Angeles police, two men were involved in a collision at the intersection. Both got out of their vehicles and began to argue. While they were arguing, a third man opened fire, wounding both of them. The suspect was not involved in the crash, police said. The two men were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Their injuries were not considered serious. The suspect was arrested. The circumstances which prompted the suspect to open fire were unclear. No names were released. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police asking for help to identify bikers

Pennsylvania State Police in Adams County are trying to identify a group of bikers. Police said their request is connected to a pursuit that happened on Saturday around 4:30 p.m. They said the pursuit started on Baltimore Pike in Mount Joy Township. Police released three pictures, showing four different people....
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Maryland Dentist Charged With Killing Patient Turned Lover Who OD'd In His Care (DETAILS)

A Germantown oral surgeon has been arrested and charged with killing a woman with whom he was romantically involved and was giving prescription drugs, authorities said. Dr. James Ryan was arrested and charged with the second-degree murder of Sarah Harris, 25, on Tuesday, March 22, Montgomery County Police said. Harris fatally overdosed after being given controlled substances, including Propofol, by Dr. Ryan on January 26, 2022, police said. Ryan had been giving Harris drugs, which he obtained through work, since March 2021, police said.
GERMANTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxi
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

1 Person Dead After Rockville Dispute Turns Physical: Police

One person is dead and another is charged with their murder after a fight broke out between two men outside a Rockville home, authorities said. Deonte Foreman, 21, was found dead at the scene of a reported shooting that happened in the 10100 block of Reprise Drive around 9 p.m. on Monday, March 21, Montgomery County Police said.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Daily Voice

Woman Shot Dead At Car Wash In South Jersey: Prosecutor

A 28-year-old woman was found fatally shot last in the parking lot of a self-service car wash, authorities said. Palmyra police were called to the Hot Wet & Wax establishment at approximately 10:45 p.m. Monday April 18 on Filmore Street for a report of an unconscious female who was bleeding, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina and Palmyra Police Chief Meghan Campbell.
PALMYRA, NJ
WMAR 2 News Baltimore

WMAR 2 News Baltimore

25K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Baltimore, Maryland news and weather from WMAR 2 News Baltimore, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wmar2news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy