Flood Warning issued for Prairie, White, Woodruff by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-20 09:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-20 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Red Flag Warning. Please advise the appropriate officials or fire crews in the field of this Fire Weather Watch. Target Area: Northeast Highlands RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM MDT TODAY FOR ALL OF CENTRAL NEW MEXICO AND THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR THE NORTHEAST HIGHLANDS AND NORTHEASTERN PLAINS DUE TO STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY AND AN UNSTABLE ATMOSPHERE .Mild overnight temperatures and gusty conditions have led to low morning humidity and poor humidity recoveries. This will set the stage for critical fire weather today, as west southwest winds will increase through the late morning and into the afternoon with widespread gusts of 35 to 45 mph expected. As temperatures warm 10 to 15 degrees above normal this afternoon, humidity will plummet below 10 percent in many locations. Windy conditions will redevelop in northeastern New Mexico on Thursday while above normal temperatures and low humidity persist. This will once again create the potential for critical fire weather conditions, mainly across the northeastern highlands and the northeastern plains of New Mexico Thursday afternoon. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a Fire Weather Watch...which is in effect from Thursday afternoon through Thursday evening. * AREA AND TIMING...Northeast Highlands from 9 AM to 9 PM MDT today and again Thursday afternoon through early evening. * 20 FOOT WINDS...West southwest at 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph today, turning more southwest on Thursday at 20 to 25 mph with occasional gusts to 35 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Dropping to 6 to 10 percent each afternoon. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended..

COLFAX COUNTY, NM ・ 4 HOURS AGO