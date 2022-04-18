ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Review: Playdate console offers pocket-sized gaming, a hand crank and nostalgia

By Keller Gordon
NPR
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI love unboxing a new console. The feeling of sliding a pocket knife through neatly taped packaging, the plastic cover that glides off the spotless black screen, new joysticks that haven't yet grown slack with use. It's an intimate experience, unwrapping a device that will occupy a significant portion of your...

ComicBook

Controversial Xbox 360 Exclusive Free for Limited-Time

A controversial Xbox 360 game is free for a limited time for anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, no Xbox Live Gold required. During the Xbox 360, Xbox made and released some great games. In fact, the Xbox 360 era may be Xbox's best era to date, and this is represented by the fact that the Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console ever, and by a substantial margin. It's possible the Xbox Series X will usurp this title, but for now, it's too early to make any definitive claims one way or another. Not everything Xbox did during this era worked out though. For example, while during the Xbox 360 era it created the likes of Gears of War, it also released games like Too Human, a game with not only a middling reputation but a controversial one. As you could probably guess, this is the free game in question.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

HDMI Not Working on PS4 and PS5? Try these Fixes

The HDMI not working on PS4 and PS5 issue is easy to fix, but hard to recognize. That’s because what you see is a dreaded black screen, plus the evil blue light. Often, though, the problem is easy to fix, and solutions may seem obvious. The problem means your...
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Real-Life 'Halo' Boots Put You in Master Chief's Shoes

Halo's Master Chief is famous for never taking off his helmet. But now you can at least get your hands on his boots, with new footwear inspired by the iconic Xbox games and upcoming Paramount Plus TV show. Wolverine, the venerable maker of tough footwear for hard work and hard...
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Nintendo Switch Sports release date, gameplay and where to buy the Wii sequel

When the original Nintendo Wii launched in 2006, it quickly made a name for itself as a console that anyone could pick up and play, regardless of age or ability. One of the best demonstrations of this was Wii Sports, which came included with each console.Gamers will have fond memories of mimicking the motions of a backhand in tennis, lining up the perfect putt on the green and accidentally swinging a bowling ball into a crowd of terrified Mii avatars behind them. It felt like everyone had at least played it and there were plenty of cautionary tales about people...
VIDEO GAMES
#Console Games#Game Console#Playdate#Free Games#Consoles#Video Game
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
GAMINGbible

The PlayStation 5 Controller Is Finally Getting The Update Fans Have Begged For

It's looking like Sony is planning to release an update for the DualSense controller that PlayStation 5 users have been asking for since the console launch back in 2020. Those silly sausages at Sony actually managed to leak the news themselves on the PlayStation website before quickly taking it down. Of course nothing is truly gone forever on the internet, and a cached version of the page can be viewed here.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: 23% Off Ray-Bans, $99 Second-Gen AirPods, $60 Echo Show 8

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Fitbit’s Easter sale is still going, with great deals on wearable fitness trackers. Second-generation AirPods are only $99, and...
SHOPPING
ComicBook

Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi Reboots Reportedly in Development at Sega

It seems that two of the biggest Sega Dreamcast games will be getting rebooted for the modern era. According to reporting from Bloomberg, Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio will both be getting "big-budget reboots" from Sega as part of a new "Super Game initiative." Apparently, both of these games will capitalize on the free-to-play trend, looking to the success of Fortnite as a potential business model. Bloomberg's sources also claim that both of the games are still in early development; the Crazy Taxi reboot has been worked on for more than a year, with a planned release in 2024 or 2025.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Hands on: LG G2 OLED review

LG isn’t about to relinquish its OLED picture quality crown without a fight, if the G2 is anything to go by. Advanced Brightness Booster Max technology and improved design make this premium screen a winner. Expectations are high when it comes to the LG’s premium G2 OLED TVs. LG...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The Playdate is a better gaming handheld than the Switch

Since its launch in 2017, there has rarely been a time when I leave the house without my Nintendo Switch. The portable console became so fundamental to my routine that I had to adopt a messenger bag into my daily fashion choices so I could carry it. When I got my Steam Deck, I ended up carrying both consoles with me, unwilling to fully put down what had become my digital safety blanket.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Looks Like Game Boy Advance Games Are Finally Coming To Switch

For a while now, we’ve known that Nintendo intends to add Game Boy games to its Switch Online subscription service, which currently offers customers access to a range of titles from the NES, SNES, Nintendo 64 and SEGA Mega Drive/Genesis libraries. And now there’s further evidence that games from the hugely popular portable console series are headed to the modern hybrid device - albeit with an Advanced twist.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Your Nintendo and PlayStation subscriptions are changing

According to a report from Gamesindustry.biz, Sony and Nintendo will be altering their subscription service guidelines. Specifically, the alterations, which have been agreed to independently by both companies, call for changes to how each handles the automatic renewal of subscriptions to online services. Sony and Nintendo’s changes are being spurred...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Walmart will have PlayStation 5 consoles today at 12PM ET for paying subscribers (update: sold out)

Update April 19th, 12:42PM ET: Walmart has sold out of PlayStation 5 consoles for now. Update April 19th, 12:00PM ET: Walmart’s listing for the PS5 is now live. It’s time for another chance to buy the most sought-after console currently on the market: Sony’s PlayStation 5. Walmart once again has a restock of PS5 consoles coming up for Walmart Plus subscribers. The members-only drop is scheduled for today, April 19th, at 12PM ET / 9AM PT, and it’s set to include the disc-based PS5 for $499. You’ll need a paid Walmart Plus account to get a crack at either one (no free trials allowed), and while the premium subscription costs $98 annually, you can subscribe for just one month for $12.95 to try your hand at a PS5.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

A Game Boy Advance Emulator for Nintendo Switch Online Has Reportedly Leaked

Leaks have now surfaced showcasing what appears to be a Game Boy and Game Boy Advance emulator for Nintendo‘s Switch Online service. The leaked files were first found over on 4Chan and included two emulators currently in development by Nintendo Europe Research and Development, one named Hioyo and the second named Sloop. The former is believed to be an emulator for the classic Game Boy while the latter is for the Game Boy Advance.
VIDEO GAMES

