New device uses electricity to fight brain cancer

By Anthony Wright, 23ABC
Bakersfield Channel
 1 day ago

(KERO) — A new study is bringing hope to the millions of people living with...

www.turnto23.com

MedicalXpress

Cancer cells that spread to different sites in the body express varying levels of targetable proteins

Cancer cells initially confined to a single location in the body can eventually spread, or metastasize, to distant sites such as the bone, lung, liver and brain, where they take on new characteristics depending on the particular tissue environment. In a study published in Cancer Research, a team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), using single cell protein analysis, has revealed insights into these alterations that may help explain why certain therapies work against some metastasized cancers but not others. The findings may help clinicians tailor treatments to individual patients.
MedicalXpress

Blood type may offer insights into risk of blood clot in people with cancer

A new Blood Advances study suggests that people with cancer and non-O blood types, such as types A, B, and AB, face an increased risk of developing venous thromboembolism (VTE), or blood clots in the veins, three months after their initial diagnosis. Scientists have long strived to understand the risk factors for VTE, the leading cause of preventable hospital deaths in the United States. Existing assessments use factors like tumor or cancer type to detect those at high risk of VTE. Yet, many patients without these diagnoses still develop life-threatening blood clots but go unidentified.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Daily Mail

Were 100 rare brain cancer cases at New Jersey high school linked to the first ATOMIC BOMB? Survivor claims illnesses may be caused by a uranium plant which was part of the Manhattan Project and contaminated nearby soil

More than 100 people from the same high school have been diagnosed with brain cancer and it is feared soil contaminated with uranium used in the first atomic bomb made them ill. The victims, who all went to Colonia High School in Woodbridge, New Jersey, developed the 'rare' glioblastoma years...
MedicineNet.com

What Percent of Neck Biopsies Are Cancer?

Most neck masses are noncancerous, but persistent, continuously growing neck mass requires a neck biopsy. Nearly 75 percent of lateral neck biopsies done in patients older than 40 years of age are cancerous. This is because only suspicious neck masses are biopsied. The incidence of head and neck squamous cell...
The US Sun

What is a brain tumour and what are the symptoms?

A brain tumour is a mass, or lump in the brain which is caused when brain cells divide and grow in an uncontrolled way. But what are the signs of the serious condition and how easy are they to spot? Here's what we know and what to look out for...
studyfinds.org

Turmeric compound helping scientists create lab-grown blood cells that heal the body

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Could a popular spice in Indian cuisine also hold the key to creating lab-grown blood vessels? Scientists at the University of California-Riverside say these specially-engineered cells and tissues could replace and regenerate damaged tissues in human patients. Their study finds a compound found in turmeric (curcumin)...
The Independent

Scientists discover new type of cell hidden in human lungs that may lead to novel treatments

Scientists have discovered a new type of cell hidden within human lungs which they say may play a key role in some respiratory diseases.The study, published last week in the journal Nature, assessed human lung tissue samples and identified new cells called respiratory airway secretory cells (RASCs). Researchers, including those from the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine in the US, say these cells line tiny airway branches, deep in the lungs, near the alveoli air sacs where oxygen is exchanged for carbon dioxide. RASCs, according to the study, have stem-cell-like properties that enable them to regenerate other cells that...
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
womenworking.com

Woman Shares Warning Signs Before Rare Blood Cancer Diagnosis

Featured image via Shutterstock and does not show Chantal Pierre-Louis. Photo for representational purposes only. Chantal Pierre-Louis, 50, noticed she had a bad backache that made standing difficult for long periods of time. But it wasn’t until Pierre-Louis’ coworker recommended she go see a doctor for her thyroid when she lost her appetite, wondering if she perhaps had pica because she often ate ice.
UPI News

Signs of appendicitis may be cancer

What appears to be appendicitis can actually be cancer of the appendix in some cases, especially in patients under the age of 50, a new study suggests. While antibiotics can be used instead of surgery to treat acute appendicitis, patients who receive antibiotics should be closely followed in case they actually have cancer, according to the paper published online recently in the Journal of the American College of Surgeons.
The Independent

New hope for multiple sclerosis sufferers as scientists ‘reverse symptoms’ with cells transplant

A groundbreaking study has claimed that immune cells against glandular fever have the potential to halt or even reverse symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS). US scientists conducted a trial where patients with MS were implanted with T-cells that help the body fight the virus that causes glandular fever.Brain scans suggested the progression of the condition was slowed down or even reversed in some patients, the study claims. Those who saw results also had “sustained disability improvement,” such as being able to walk with less pain.The T-cells were extracted from people who had recovered from Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which causes...
Medical News Today

How does Parkinson's disease affect females?

Parkinson’s disease affects the nervous system. The disease damages or kills nerves in the brain, which results in muscle stiffness, tremors, and other symptoms. Females with Parkinson’s disease may report different symptoms and receive a lower quality of care compared with males. According to the Parkinson’s Foundation, Parkinson’s...
scitechdaily.com

New Cell Type Discovered Deep in Human Lungs – With Regenerative Properties

Findings shine light on underpinnings of COPD, pave new direction for future research on treatments. A new type of cell that resides deep within human lungs and may play a key role in human lung diseases has been discovered by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.
