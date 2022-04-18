ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, NY

Route 17 reopens following fatal crash at border of Rockland and Orange counties

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

A fatal crash has closed Route 17 in both directions at the border of Rockland and Orange counties.

Police say a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling southbound in Tuxedo when it, for unknown reasons, crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a timber harvesting truck that was fully loaded.

The driver of the Honda, whom police identified as 23-year-old Ahkem Chu III, of Chester, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The two occupants in the tree truck were not seriously injured.

Tuxedo police were originally on the case, but it has since been turned over to state police.

The road is closed in both directions. It is expected to remain shut for an extended period of time, according to Ramapo police.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tCjMr_0fCchkpV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0proP8_0fCchkpV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p4bBf_0fCchkpV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CphuB_0fCchkpV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eyp5m_0fCchkpV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XPN58_0fCchkpV00

Comments / 5

Related
News 12

Police: Missing Kings Park cardiologist found dead

A cardiologist from Kings Park who went missing has been found dead. Police told News 12 Long Island that Trevor Verga was found off Piper Lane in Head of the Harbor over the weekend. His family reported the 45-year-old missing on March 20, 12 hours after he last spoke to...
KINGS PARK, NY
Daily Voice

Driver Killed In Wrong-Way Head-On Crash On Old Route 17 In Rockland Just North Of NJ Line

UPDATE: A driver was killed in a wrong-way head-on crash just across the New Jersey border in Rockland County, authorities confirmed. Investigators were trying to determine why the southbound 2007 Honda Accord veered into the oncoming lane and collided with a fully loaded tree truck on Old Route 17 in Tuxedo shortly after 7:30 a.m. Monday, April 18, New York State Police said.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange County, NY
Accidents
County
Orange County, NY
County
Rockland County, NY
Rockland County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Chester, NY
Rockland County, NY
Accidents
Orange County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Ramapo, NY
Daily Voice

Ridgefield Park Woman Dies Hiking On Shrooms, Authorities Say

A 25-year-old New Jersey woman was under the influence of mushrooms when she died in a hiking accident in Washington over the weekend, authorities said. Ridgefield Park's Alisonstar E. Molaf was hiking with her friend at Wallace Falls in Gold Bar, when the two became separated around 8 p.m. on Friday, March 18, The Snohmish County Sheriff’s Office said.
RIDGEFIELD PARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orange Counties#Police#Traffic Accident#Good Samaritan Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Honda
News 12

70-year-old woman stabbed in back while walking to pharmacy

A 70-year-old Brooklyn woman was stabbed in the back while walking to pick up medicine from the pharmacy down the block from her home last Wednesday. The attack left 70-year-old Lin Mei Fang in the hospital in need of surgery because of where she was stabbed. “Suddenly somebody ran into...
BROOKLYN, NY
News 12

News 12

67K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy