Route 17 reopens following fatal crash at border of Rockland and Orange counties

A fatal crash has closed Route 17 in both directions at the border of Rockland and Orange counties.

Police say a 2007 Honda Accord was traveling southbound in Tuxedo when it, for unknown reasons, crossed over into the northbound lane and struck a timber harvesting truck that was fully loaded.

The driver of the Honda, whom police identified as 23-year-old Ahkem Chu III, of Chester, was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he died of his injuries.

The two occupants in the tree truck were not seriously injured.

Tuxedo police were originally on the case, but it has since been turned over to state police.

The road is closed in both directions. It is expected to remain shut for an extended period of time, according to Ramapo police.