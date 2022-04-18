ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida rejects 71 percent of K-5 math textbook submissions, citing concerns about critical race theory

By Grayson Quay
 1 day ago
Florida's department of education announced Friday that it had rejected 54 of the 132 math textbooks submitted for adoption by the state's public education system, claiming some of them taught critical race theory, NPR reported Monday. According to a press release, Florida Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran rejected 41...

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

