Cleveland, OH

Guardians vs. White Sox game postponed due to weather

By Kaylyn Hlavaty
 1 day ago
The Cleveland Guardians game against the Chicago White Sox on Monday has been postponed due to snowy conditions in Downtown Cleveland. The game has been rescheduled as a split doubleheader on Tuesday, July 12 at 1:10 p.m. ET with the originally scheduled July 12 game starting at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Gates for the makeup game will open at noon ET while the gates for the original July 12 game open at 6 p.m.

Courtesy of the Cleveland Guardians.
A snowy scene at Progressive Field on April 18, 2022.

Fans with tickets for Monday's game can use their exact same tickets to enter the 1:10 p.m. game.

If fans can't make the game on July 12, they will be able to exchange it for one of six different game options.

All single-game tickets can start exchanging today at 3 p.m. Single-game tickets must be exchanged by June 28 at 5 p.m.

