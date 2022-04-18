Guardians vs. White Sox game postponed due to weather

The Cleveland Guardians game against the Chicago White Sox on Monday has been postponed due to snowy conditions in Downtown Cleveland. The game has been rescheduled as a split doubleheader on Tuesday, July 12 at 1:10 p.m. ET with the originally scheduled July 12 game starting at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Gates for the makeup game will open at noon ET while the gates for the original July 12 game open at 6 p.m.

Courtesy of the Cleveland Guardians. A snowy scene at Progressive Field on April 18, 2022.

Fans with tickets for Monday's game can use their exact same tickets to enter the 1:10 p.m. game.

If fans can't make the game on July 12, they will be able to exchange it for one of six different game options.

All single-game tickets can start exchanging today at 3 p.m. Single-game tickets must be exchanged by June 28 at 5 p.m.

