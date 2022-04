New Data Show Nearly 80% Of Crypto Consumers Use Bitcoin To Pay Online And In-Store. A growing interest in digital payments is making cryptocurrency an increasingly accepted way to pay, so much so that nearly 8 in 10 crypto-consumers have used bitcoin to shop online or in-store. That’s just one of the findings a survey of more than 2,300 consumers done by PYMNTS and BitPay as part of the new “U.S. Crypto Consumer: Cryptocurrency Use In Online And In-Store Purchases” reportwhich shows how crypto is now being widely used as both an investment and payment option.

MARKETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO