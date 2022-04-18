ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowie County, TX

Stolen car pursuit in Bowie County ends in arrest

By Marlo Lacen
KTAL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – East Texas law enforcement arrested a Texarkana man after a pursuit in a stolen car and then on foot Friday morning. Bowie County Sheriff’s Deputy Jonathan...

www.arklatexhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford officers attacked during stolen car arrest

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police officers came under attack by four people while trying to arrest Brishawn Vaughn, 18, after a pursuit early Thursday morning. Police said officers spotted a stolen vehicle in the 700 block of Bell School Road. As officers approached, police say the driver, Vaughn, crashed into a squad car and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
KLTV

Sheriff’s Office: Suspect in custody after pursuit, firing at Smith County deputy

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A suspect is in custody after allegedly leading authorities in Smith County on a pursuit overnight. According to the Bullard Police Department, at 12:53 a.m. Tuesday, a patrol sergeant conducted a traffic stop on US 69 inside the city limits of Bullard. When the sergeant approached the vehicle on the passenger side, the driver sped away and a pursuit began.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Bowie County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Texarkana, TX
County
Bowie County, TX
Texarkana, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KLTV

Man pleads guilty in 2 slayings, string of rapes in Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - Prosecutors say a man who pleaded guilty to killing two women and committing a string of rapes in Texas has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The Tarrant County district attorney’s office said 28-year-old Reginald Kimbro pleaded guilty Friday in...
FORT WORTH, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Ktal Kmss Rrb#Bowie County Sheriff
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Kait 8

Missing Arkansas teen found safe, persons of interest identified

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) - Hot Springs police have identified persons of interest following the inactivation of an Amber Alert for a missing teen. According to Hot Springs Police Officer Omar Cervants, 17-year-old Trynytee Case of Hot Springs was found safe Tuesday afternoon. She was found alone but he didn’t...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS DFW

Keiwone Leotis Morris Arrested, Charged With 2 Counts Capital Murder In Watauga

WATAUGA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Watauga Police Department arrested Keiwone Leotis Morris, 18, who now faces two counts of Capital Murder. Keiwone Morris (credit: Watauga Police) His charges stem from the March 12 killings of two teens, Johnny Rojas and Klodian Ramaj, found shot to death inside a car in the 5400 block Caribou Ridge Dr. Police said Morris corresponded to the victims shortly before their deaths. Rojas and Ramaj were seniors at Fossil Ridge High School in Keller ISD. A week ago Ramaj were making plans with his friend Aziza Zamora for their Spring Break trip to Houston. “He just told me he was going...
WATAUGA, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy