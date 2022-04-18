Touching and Transformative Makeovers

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Dan Goldsack, previously head of factual entertainment at British producer Burning Bright, is relocating to the U.S. to head up development for Nailed It! producer Magical Elves.
Goldsack, whose credits at Burning Bright include ITV’s Joanna Lumley’s Home Sweet Home and BBC’s When Ruby Wax Met…, becomes EVP Development at the Tinopolis-owned production company.
He replaces Joel Zimmer, who previously held the position at the company.
Goldsack will head up the development team, oversee all development across the entire company and report directly to co-CEOs Jo Sharon and Casey Kriley.
Before joining Burning Bright, Goldsack was...
Comments / 0