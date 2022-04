Pete Alonso, whose power and presence matters as much to the Mets as any other big bat does to any other team in baseball, hit another home run on Sunday, and the Mets’ record went to 7-3. It meant that they had the most wins in baseball after a week and a half of the season. The homer was Alonso’s third, all of them hit when Buck Showalter had him at DH, and at the end of Sunday’s games, Alonso also led the National League in RBIs with 14 -- one behind the Guardians' José Ramírez, who leads the big leagues (15).

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO