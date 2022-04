BOSTON (CBS) — Twenty-year-old Henry Richard was emotional as he completed the 2022 Boston Marathon. His brother, Martin, was killed by the Boston Marathon bombings in 2013. Henry’s parents and sister Jane were there to meet him with hugs at the finish line. “It meant the world to me that they were here waiting,” Henry said. Meb Keflezighi, the 2014 Boston Marathon winner, was also there to give Henry his medal. “It’s great to get here finally. It’s been years in the making for me so I’m just so happy I could finally be here,” Henry said. “I know Martin would have been...

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO