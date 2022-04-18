ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Two arrested in Panama City shooting

By S. Brady Calhoun
wdhn.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department arrested two men and is searching for a third in connection to a shooting incident that left one person injured. Police responded to the Royal Arms Gardens Apartments...

www.wdhn.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Two arrested in Alabama for allegedly inciting Florida beach town riot

Following disorder in Panama City Beach that resulted in the arrest of dozens of people from Alabama, two alleged ringleaders have been arrested in Alabama. Over the weekend of March 25-27, officials in Panama City Beach, Panama City and Bay County, Fla., contended with an influx of people that Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon described as “criminals who came to our town to be lawless and create havoc.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Panama City, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
The Independent

Florida nightclub shooting: 50 dead after 'terror attack' at Orlando LGBT club Pulse

At least 50 people have been killed and 53 injured after a gunman launched what police say was a "domestic terrorism incident" at a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida.Police say an officer working as a security guard inside the Pulse nightclub exchanged fire with the suspect at about 2am local time (7am UK time), before a hostage situation developed, a team of officers entered the club and shot dead the gunman.Follow the latest live updates herePolice identified the attacker as Omar Mateen, a 29-year-old from Port St. Lucie, Florida – more than 100 miles away from Pulse. His family is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Attorney Ben Crump likens footage of teen’s fatal plunge at Florida theme park to George Floyd video

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump has compared footage of a Black teen’s fatal plunge from a Florida amusement park ride to video of George Floyd’s death.Mr Crump, who represented Floyd’s family after he was killed by police in 2020, is now representing the father of Tyre Sampson, who died last month when he fell from the FreeFall drop tower at ICON Park in Orlando.Horrifying video captured the moment Tyre, 14, was ejected from the ride as it dropped 400 feet at speeds of up to 75mph."Other than George Floyd’s tragic torture video, I think this is the worst tragedy captured...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#City Police#City Limits#Wmbb
The Independent

Man dies after being struck by SUV driven by 12-year-old girl

A 60-year-old man has died after being struck by an SUV driven by a 12-year-old girl. The man died on Saturday following the incident that occurred at around 2pm in Panama City, Florida, according to the Panama City News Herald.The man, who remains unidentified, was standing behind the car in a driveway, while the unnamed girl was behind the wheel. She backed into the man, leading to fatal injuries, Florida Highway Patrol said in a press release. After striking the man, the SUV also hit a mobile home. While the girl wasn’t wearing a seatbelt, she was not injured....
ACCIDENTS
Fox News

Missing Florida mom Cassie Carli found dead in Alabama

NAVARRE BEACH, Fla. – Cassie Carli, a Florida mother who disappeared one week ago after meeting the father of their 4-year-old daughter, was found dead in a shallow grave in Alabama on Saturday evening, Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said Sunday. Her ex-boyfriend, Marcus Spanevelo, was arrested Saturday...
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Missing man found dead

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — The missing man that has not been seen since last Thursday has been found dead, according to the Enterprise Police Department. The Hinds County Coroner’s Office in Mississippi alerted EPD That the missing person, Richard Bradley Galligan, was deceased. “Our deepest sympathies, thoughts, and...
ENTERPRISE, AL
The Independent

Police issue appeal over two missing girls not seen for a week

Police have appealed for the public’s help to find two missing teenage girls who disappeared six days ago from Waltham Forest.Alliyah Montaque, 15, and Lina Bennacef, 16, who live in Walthamstow in east London, were last seen on Wednesday, 13 April.It is thought that they are with an older teenager who has links to south London, the Metropolitan Police said.Officers said the girls’ disappearance is out of character and they are becoming increasingly concerned for their welfare.Anyone who sees the pair is asked to call 999 immediately.Anyone with information about where they are can contact police on 101, giving the reference 6276/13APR.Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or to the Missing People charity on 116 000.Police also directly appealed to Alliyah to make contact with officers, or someone else that they feel they can trust, to let them know they are safe.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Complex

Florida Men Arrested for Allegedly Hacking Fuel Pumps and Lowering Cost of Gas to Pennies

People are finding more and more ways to steal gas as prices continue to skyrocket. WFLA reports that four Florida men were arrested this week for installing a tool—or “pulsators”—on gas pumps that cuts the prices of fuel. The alleged thefts took place earlier this month at a Circle K in Lutz, where state officials apprehended Marlon Rosel-Rodriguez and Yordan Diaz Benitez, and a Circle K in Lakeland, where Yulier Garcia-Martinez and Rogelio Llarena were arrested.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Three Rottweilers seized after toddler was mauled to death destroyed by police as inquiry continues

Three Rottweiler dogs removed from a house after a toddler was mauled to death have been destoyed by police.The two-year-old boy was attacked at his home in Egdon, Worcestershire, by one of the dogs, prompting his family to rush him to hospital on 28 March.The toddler was taken to Worcestershire Royal Hospital by ambulance and later transferred to Birmingham Children’s Hospital in a critical condition. He died as a result of his injuries on 30 March.The boy suffered a cardiac arrest when he was bitten by one of the animals and although he was initially said to be in a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wdhn.com

AMBER ALERT CANCELED: Dothan child has been found and is safe

MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department tells WDHN that the child that was abducted on Wednesday afternoon has been located and is safe. Dothan Police say neither the biological mother, Alexis Richards, nor MarQuec Banks had custody of the two-month-old child, Messiah Richards. They were not allowed to see the child without supervision.
DOTHAN, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy