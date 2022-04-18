ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas to host ‘Naturalize 2 Million by 2022!’ campaign

By Ana Gutierrez
 1 day ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) –Nevada advocates will be hosting an event to support the “Naturalize 2 Million by 2022!” campaign Monday.

The campaign is a nationwide effort to encourage more than two million eligible permanent residents in the U.S. to apply for citizenship by the end of 2022, and encourages newly naturalized citizens to vote in the upcoming elections.

Part of the campaign’s efforts include helping eligible immigrants through the naturalization process and providing educational materials and resources to complete the U.S. citizenship test successfully.

The event will be held by the National Partnership for New Americans (NPNA) in collaboration with Progressive Leadership Alliance of Nevada, Asian Community Development Council Community Center, Culinary Workers Union Local 226, Unite Here, and Nevada Governor’s Office for New Americans.

The press conference will be held in honor of tax and other economic contributions by immigrants, and will highlight the economic benefits of becoming a citizen.

Las Vegas has over 95,000 permanent residents potentially eligible for naturalization.

In addition to the event, a citizenship resource fair will be held on Thursday at the UNLV Student Union Ballroom C from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

UNLV to hold DACA renewal and citizenship resource fair

The event will be held at the Grant Sawyer Building located at 555 E Washington Ave #5100 in Room #1100 Monday at 10 a.m.

You can apply for citizenship and check your eligibility to apply through this link .

