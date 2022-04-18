ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Review: Playdate console offers pocket-sized gaming, a hand crank and nostalgia

By Keller Gordon
wkyufm.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI love unboxing a new console. The feeling of sliding a pocket knife through neatly taped packaging, the plastic cover that glides off the spotless black screen, new joysticks that haven't yet grown slack with use. It's an intimate experience, unwrapping a device that will occupy a significant portion of your...

www.wkyufm.org

Comments / 0

Related
ComicBook

Controversial Xbox 360 Exclusive Free for Limited-Time

A controversial Xbox 360 game is free for a limited time for anyone on Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox One X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox Series X, no Xbox Live Gold required. During the Xbox 360, Xbox made and released some great games. In fact, the Xbox 360 era may be Xbox's best era to date, and this is represented by the fact that the Xbox 360 is Xbox's best-selling console ever, and by a substantial margin. It's possible the Xbox Series X will usurp this title, but for now, it's too early to make any definitive claims one way or another. Not everything Xbox did during this era worked out though. For example, while during the Xbox 360 era it created the likes of Gears of War, it also released games like Too Human, a game with not only a middling reputation but a controversial one. As you could probably guess, this is the free game in question.
VIDEO GAMES
technewstoday.com

HDMI Not Working on PS4 and PS5? Try these Fixes

The HDMI not working on PS4 and PS5 issue is easy to fix, but hard to recognize. That’s because what you see is a dreaded black screen, plus the evil blue light. Often, though, the problem is easy to fix, and solutions may seem obvious. The problem means your...
VIDEO GAMES
Android Police

Echoes of Mana pre-release hands-on: A buggy hodgepodge of RPG nostalgia

Square Enix has been celebrating the 30th anniversary of its Mana action RPG series over the last year, and so the company has launched a couple of classic Mana titles on the Play Store, Trials of Mana and Legends of Mana. These classics were welcome releases, but seeing that this series is 30 years old, it's about time a new game popped up, and popped up it has. This game is known as Echoes of Mana, and it's a free-to-play gacha game that just entered into pre-registration last week, with the official launch nearing.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Console Games#Game Console#Playdate#Free Games#Consoles#Video Game
NME

Amazon Games would “consider” a ‘Lost Ark’ console version

Smilegate and Amazon Games would “consider” making a console version of their MMO Lost Ark. In a new interview with VG247, Amazon Games’ franchise lead Soomin Park was asked about the possibility of a console version of Lost Ark, specifically an Xbox and PlayStation port. “If Lost...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo
GAMINGbible

The PlayStation 5 Controller Is Finally Getting The Update Fans Have Begged For

It's looking like Sony is planning to release an update for the DualSense controller that PlayStation 5 users have been asking for since the console launch back in 2020. Those silly sausages at Sony actually managed to leak the news themselves on the PlayStation website before quickly taking it down. Of course nothing is truly gone forever on the internet, and a cached version of the page can be viewed here.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Tunic brings back game manuals with a clever play on Zelda 2 nostalgia

Tunic is full of good ideas, but its best feature is a collectible, half-legible manual that teaches you valuable lessons while filling your heart with nostalgia. Finding and scanning new pages of the manual is a key part of Tunic, as our own Sam Loveridge said in her preview of the game, which can fairly be described as the cute Elden Ring you didn't know you needed. The pages are mostly written in a fictional language, but the images and some trace notes give you just enough information to help you out in meaningful ways.
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Nintendo’s original mobile gacha game Dragalia Lost is shutting down

Dragalia Lost, one of Nintendo’s increasingly dwindling stable of mobile games for iOS and Android, is shutting down. The company announced today that the game’s main campaign will be ending in July and that it’ll cease adding new characters or content updates (outside of the main campaign) at the end of March when its final set of characters is introduced.
VIDEO GAMES
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: 23% Off Ray-Bans, $99 Second-Gen AirPods, $60 Echo Show 8

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Fitbit’s Easter sale is still going, with great deals on wearable fitness trackers. Second-generation AirPods are only $99, and...
SHOPPING
ComicBook

Jet Set Radio and Crazy Taxi Reboots Reportedly in Development at Sega

It seems that two of the biggest Sega Dreamcast games will be getting rebooted for the modern era. According to reporting from Bloomberg, Crazy Taxi and Jet Set Radio will both be getting "big-budget reboots" from Sega as part of a new "Super Game initiative." Apparently, both of these games will capitalize on the free-to-play trend, looking to the success of Fortnite as a potential business model. Bloomberg's sources also claim that both of the games are still in early development; the Crazy Taxi reboot has been worked on for more than a year, with a planned release in 2024 or 2025.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

These Sega Classics May Be Making A Major Comeback

Sega has been teasing something big for years now — and while it likely never will be a new console — it looks like fans are finally getting an idea of what the company has been working on. Sega has plotted to revive major IPs as far back as 2017, but other projects (and undoubtedly the work structure shift following the COVID-19 pandemic) took priority. Though news broke in 2021 that a couple beloved Sega classics might see new entries and players learned of the "Super Game" initiative following Sega and Microsoft's partnership later that year, specifics have remained elusive. Now, new reports seem to indicate some of those very same iconic IPs are set to become some of Sega's "Super" games and come back in a major way.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Hands on: LG G2 OLED review

LG isn’t about to relinquish its OLED picture quality crown without a fight, if the G2 is anything to go by. Advanced Brightness Booster Max technology and improved design make this premium screen a winner. Expectations are high when it comes to the LG’s premium G2 OLED TVs. LG...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

The Playdate is a better gaming handheld than the Switch

Since its launch in 2017, there has rarely been a time when I leave the house without my Nintendo Switch. The portable console became so fundamental to my routine that I had to adopt a messenger bag into my daily fashion choices so I could carry it. When I got my Steam Deck, I ended up carrying both consoles with me, unwilling to fully put down what had become my digital safety blanket.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Your Nintendo and PlayStation subscriptions are changing

According to a report from Gamesindustry.biz, Sony and Nintendo will be altering their subscription service guidelines. Specifically, the alterations, which have been agreed to independently by both companies, call for changes to how each handles the automatic renewal of subscriptions to online services. Sony and Nintendo’s changes are being spurred...
VIDEO GAMES
The Verge

Walmart will have PlayStation 5 consoles today at 12PM ET for paying subscribers (update: sold out)

Update April 19th, 12:42PM ET: Walmart has sold out of PlayStation 5 consoles for now. Update April 19th, 12:00PM ET: Walmart’s listing for the PS5 is now live. It’s time for another chance to buy the most sought-after console currently on the market: Sony’s PlayStation 5. Walmart once again has a restock of PS5 consoles coming up for Walmart Plus subscribers. The members-only drop is scheduled for today, April 19th, at 12PM ET / 9AM PT, and it’s set to include the disc-based PS5 for $499. You’ll need a paid Walmart Plus account to get a crack at either one (no free trials allowed), and while the premium subscription costs $98 annually, you can subscribe for just one month for $12.95 to try your hand at a PS5.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy