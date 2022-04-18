ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Advocates, experts promote National Transgender HIV Testing Day

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BwQlh_0fCcdxdC00

Lailani Muniz been HIV positive for almost two decades and says she’s been able to live a full active life because of advancement in medicine. Advocates like Muniz say prevention is the key.

Jaison Garcia Castillo is the outreach specialist at Destination Tomorrow, a grassroots organization that provides testing, medical referrals and other valuable services to the LGBTQ+ community.

On this National Transgender HIV Testing Day, he says it’s important to know your status.

Local advocates teamed up with Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson on Monday to promote HIV testing and encourage Bronx residents, particularly trans people, to get tested for the virus.

The borough president says that according to the city’s health department, the Bronx has the second highest number of new HIV cases and HIV-related deaths.

Local advocates say discrimination and a lack of specialized doctors and medical care have discouraged some in the transgender community from getting tested.

To help increase HIV testing, the Bronx Borough President’s Office will be relaunching a task force to provide needed and services for the transgender and gay communities.

Comments / 3

Related
News 12

Bronx mom says son was assaulted by paraprofessional on school bus

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.
BRONX, NY
News 12

70-year-old woman stabbed in back while walking to pharmacy

A 70-year-old Brooklyn woman was stabbed in the back while walking to pick up medicine from the pharmacy down the block from her home last Wednesday. The attack left 70-year-old Lin Mei Fang in the hospital in need of surgery because of where she was stabbed. “Suddenly somebody ran into...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Health
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanessa Gibson
News 12

Police investigate inmate death at Fishkill Correctional Facility

New York State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at Fishkill Correctional Facility. Joseph Clarke, 37, of Newburgh, died last Monday morning after receiving emergency medical attention at the prison, according to the New York state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. News 12 reached out to DOCCS...
NEWBURGH, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Racism
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
HIV
News 12

NJ prison inmate charged with manslaughter in prison death

Authorities say a New Jersey prison inmate is facing a manslaughter charge in the death of another inmate over the weekend. Twenty-nine-year-old Evan Raczkiewicz of Bradley Beach is charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of 49-year-old Daniel Ferrara of Ocean Grove, Monmouth County prosecutors said Sunday. Prosecutors allege...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
News 12

Police: Woman wanted for road rage incident in Newark

Police are searching for a woman in connection to a road rage incident in Newark. Officers say the incident happened around 2 p.m. Saturday near 14th Avenue and South Street. They say the woman used pepper spray on a victim, stole their purse and then fled the scene. The suspect...
NEWARK, NJ
News 12

News 12

67K+
Followers
21K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy