The Chicago Bulls fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in the opening game of their first-round NBA Playoff series on Sunday night. The Bucks, who are the defending NBA Champions, are a heavy favorite in this matchup. If there was any game in the series for Chicago to steal, Game 1 was probably going to be the easiest. The Bulls ultimately lost 93-86 largely due to their “big three” struggling to shoot the ball efficiently, seemingly unable to break out of the “funk” they were in from tip-off.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO